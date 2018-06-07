Bella Hadid Is A ‘Summer Mood’ As She Poses On The Beach In G-String For ‘Vogue’

Bella Hadid is busy living the jet-setting life of a supermodel that includes traveling around the world and showing off her gorgeous good looks. On Wednesday, June 6, Hadid proved yet again why she’s considered to be one of today’s hottest and most bankable supermodels when she posted a photo of herself on the beach during a Vogue photo shoot in Mexico. As reported by the Daily Mail,The 21-year-old model, was photographed during the shoot wearing a nude colored G-string thong and a large sombrero hat while posing on the white, sandy, secluded Mayan Riviera beach.

Hadid spent the last two days at the luxury Hotel Esencia on the Caribbean coast of Mexico. For the shoot, Hadid was subjected to several outfit changes and relied heavily on her glam squad while on location. Hadid took to her Instagram to thank them, posting several photos of her time on the beach and during the shoot while in Mexico.

“Thank you to the most perfect team of people for the absolute most perfect two days of ‘work,” Hadid wrote in a caption under one of her photos on Instagram.

“Mexico has always had my heart and been my favorite place since childhood…I was so lucky to be able to come back.”

Hadid went on to thank her glam squad saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, you made my soul singggg this week.”

Along with the shot of Hadid casually posing on the beach topless in nothing but a G-string and a large sombrero hat, Hadid also was captured switching up looks for the shoot, at one point being photographed wearing a black gown and even a chainmail bodysuit.

in my leisure suite A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

Despite being there for work, Hadid did manage to get a few moments in of relaxation. During the moments Hadid had to herself, she spent them sunbathing, swimming in the ocean, and frolicking with the exotic animals.

“Literally I just walk around and chill with any animals I can find,” she said in one of several lizard posts.

Just a few days ago, as it was previously reported by Inquisitr, Hadid was in the press yet again following an interview with InStyle where she denied having any plastic surgery done. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling, I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips.” she told the magazine. “I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Hadid has been subjected to the plastic surgery rumors countless times during her career and had to shut down a hater just last month who accused her of getting plastic surgery. According to Allure, an Instagram commenter described Hadid as “fake” in a side-by-side photo with Kendall Jenner. The user went on to accuse Hadid and Jenner of getting nose jobs, lip injections, and “built-in cheeks” The model responded by telling the user she wished she actually knew her personality, adding “Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.”