Mandy Moore ‘Hurt’ That Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama Claims He Took Her Virginity

The 'This Is Us' star is 'upset' the former 'That 70s Show' star lied about their romance.

“Hurt” This Is Us star Mandy Moore addressed an old rumor that her ex-boyfriend of over ten years ago Wilmer Valderrama “lied” that he took her virginity in during an interview with Howard Stern. The former star of That 70s Show dated the ABC star from 2000-2002.

People Magazine reported that shortly after their breakup, Valderrama told Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern that he took Moore’s virginity. He remarked, “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie.”

During her own visit to the Stern show, Moore set the record straight on the actor’s comments and remarked that the two have moved past the experience and are friendly once again. “I dated him when I was 16 and 17,” she said to the radio host. “I love him and I still love him and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it. Because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”

The This is Us star explained that she met Valderrama during a photo shoot for a teen magazine when she was just 15 and he was 19. At the time, Moore commented, she had “never French-kissed a boy. “He was like my first, real, true boyfriend,” said the actress.

According to People, when Moore learned of Valderrama’s comments, she called him to try and understand why he would make such a disparaging comment about her and their relationship. “I remember at the moment, he like tried to explain it away that sort of he did get caught up and he maybe insinuated more than actually like outright said it. I was like, ‘No, you outright said it,’ ” she shared.

“I was like, ‘Why would you ever talk about that to anybody? And lie about it, first of all?’ ” she continued of the 2005 statement by the actor which she felt the need to address during her Stern show appearance.

Stern than told Moore that after the interview aired, Valderrama asked for his comments to be removed from airplay. “I don’t even know if I have the story right, but I think he called up and was like, ‘Can you guys not air that anymore?’ He felt real bad about it because I guess you weren’t the only one who gave him a call after that interview,” he stated.

Moore is currently engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. She was married to singer and songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009-2016.