‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7: Cast Reunites At SUR Restaurant, Shares Instagram Photos

See the latest images of the 'Vanderpump Rules' cast at SUR.

The Vanderpump Rules cast has just begun filming for their upcoming seventh season.

On Instagram earlier this week, a number of the series’ stars shared photos and video clips from filming and in one particular snippet shared by Lala Kent, she told her fans and followers that she, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney were making a show.

“Les make a shooow,” Kent wrote in the caption of her clip on June 6, which featured the three women at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In a clip shared later that day, Kent included images of herself and Maloney at a tattoo parlor, where they both got ear piercings.

Throughout Kent’s first couple of seasons on Vanderpump Rules, she frequently butted heads with Doute and Maloney but during the show’s Season 5 reunion, the women made amends and ahead of Season 6, they began spending time together. They even enjoyed taking a couple of trips off-camera before showcasing their friendship on the latest season of the show.

At the end of Season 6, Kent’s friendship with Scheana Marie became strained and during the reunion special, the drama between them was quite evident as they took verbal jabs at one another.

Months later, with filming underway on Season 7, Kent seems to be spending the majority of her time with the “Witches of WeHo,” including Doute, Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder, as Scheana Marie focuses on other friendships, including her longtime friendship with Ariana Madix.

My ladies???????? A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Jun 6, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

As Lala Kent spent time with her co-stars at SUR Restaurant earlier this week, Scheana Marie was also at the venue but wasn’t seen with Kent and the other ladies. Instead, she shared a number of video clips on Instagram which featured the likes of Adam Spott, Brittany Cartwright’s love interest from Vanderpump Rules Season 6, and Jesse Montana, who also works at SUR Restaurant.

Girls Rule ???? A post shared by ???? Ariana Madix ???? (@ariana252525) on Jun 5, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

As fans may have noticed, Scheana Marie was also visibly absent from the group at the end of last month when they enjoyed a Memorial Day celebration at what appeared to be the home of Lala Kent and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett. As for what she was doing, she seemed to be spending time with her non-reality star friends in Las Vegas.

During the Vanderpump Rules cast’s Memorial Day festivities, Kent and Emmett enjoyed time with Doute, Schroeder, and others, including Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, as they spent time around a pool and ate food off the grill.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime this November on Bravo TV.