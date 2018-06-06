‘The Young And The Restless’ Rumors Suggest Mishael Morgan Is Leaving Due To Failed Contract Negotiations

Will Hilary and her unborn baby end up dying?

A huge The Young and the Restless casting rumor hints that Daytime Emmy nominated actress, Mishael Morgan might be out at the CBS soap.

For nearly five years, Morgan has portrayed the conniving Hilary Curtis in Genoa City, but according to a TV Source Magazine report, her run on the number one sudser could come to an end soon.

The magazine’s sources say the reason behind her possible exit is contract negotiation issues. This rumor comes as terrible news for fans of Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary because the two have just started things back up again, and she’s pregnant with his baby. The future looks so bright for them, and Inquisitr reported that the summer preview of The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that they spend the hot months reconnecting and falling back in love.

The rumor points to Hilary and possibly her unborn baby meeting their untimely demise by way of a car crash, which isn’t uncommon on daytime TV. Of course, if that’s the way things go down for Hilary, there’s always a chance she didn’t really die because it often seems that nobody ever truly dies on a soap opera.

With more recent spoilers hinting that Neil (Kristoff St. John) has some significant plans for Hilary because he’s so dead set against her reunion with Devon, things could get sinister. If he has anything to do with Hilary’s demise, that will lead to some dark storylines for Neil in the future as well as Devon.

Plenty of people love “Hevon.” In fact, the actress recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of a delicious looking fruit gift that fans of the newly reunited Genoa City couple sent.

However, many other soap fans intensely dislike the pairing especially considering that their relationship began when Hilary cheated on her then-husband Neil, who is Devon’s dad, to be with Devon. Their relationship wove a tangled web, and when they finally broke up after Devon could no longer take her scheming ways, many people hoped Devon would move on to somebody else, but the couple’s recent reunion dashed those hopes.

In 2015, Morgan gave birth to her first child, a little boy she named Niam. While fans recently wondered if she might be pregnant in real life again because of her on-screen pregnancy, so far she has not spoken out about the possibility of baby number two.

Morgan is friends with many of her Y&R co-stars, and Christel Khalil (Lily) threw her a baby shower when she had her son. Leaving the show would undoubtedly be a big decision for Mishael Morgan to make.