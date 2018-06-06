‘Destiny 2’ Faction Rallies Overhaul Explained: How To Earn Faction Tokens Quickly

As Faction Rallies become more challenging in 'Destiny 2', find out how to efficiently earn Faction Tokens.

Faction Rallies returned Tuesday in Destiny 2 with all new mechanics for how Guardians earn Faction Tokens along with all new rewards. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players will need to make the most of the new Renown system to be able to earn the Exotic Weapon Catalyst and other rewards as quickly.

How Faction Rallies and Renown Work

Destiny 2 players will need to pledge themselves to Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, or New Monarchy in the Tower as before. However, the pledge is account wide now, which means all three Guardians tied to an account will be pledged to the same Faction.

The new Destiny 2 Renown system is five stacks that appear on the screen when completing public space event like Public Events, Patrols, looting the chest from High-Value Targets, and the “secure the caches” small public events. Completing Public Events will grant three stacks of Renown while tripping the Heroic modifier will bump that up to four stacks. All the rest will only earn one stack of Renown.

Higher Renown means more Faction Tokens can be earned from Lost Sectors. Five full stacks will grant 10 Faction Tokens, four stacks 8, and three stacks just six. The catch is Guardians are debuffed at each Renown stack by Destiny 2 increasing the damage received and decreasing the damage output. Additionally, Guardians will move slower at higher stacks of Renown and will lose health regeneration.

It is important to note that a Guardian will lose one stack of Renown each time they die and respawn. Additionally, Renown is limited to a single Destiny 2 destination and will be reset when fast traveling.

Best Way to Farm Faction Tokens

Completing Heroic Public Events plus Patrols are the quickest way to earn a full five stacks of Renown in Destiny 2. Guardians should do this for the location listed on the daily Milestones for each Guardian to earn even Faction Tokens.

Once the Milestones are done, pick a Guardian to farm Faction Tokens from a single Destiny 2 destination by completing Public Events and Lost Sectors. The European Dead Zone is the most active with public events while Titan has perhaps the easiest Lost Sectors that can be completed quickly. Choose the easiest for your Guardian between the two.

Equipping a Guardian in a full set of Faction Armor for the Faction that is pledged too will grant extra Renown. For example, completing a Heroic Public Event will give four Renown instead of three.

Equip Your Guardian for Health Regeneration

The debuff that comes with higher Renown stacks makes completing Lost Sectors and Public Events more difficult in Destiny 2 unless you equip your Guardian to get the most out of health regeneration.

A Guardian’s weapon of choice should be the Crimson Exotic Hand Cannon followed by the Suros Regime Exotic Auto Rifle. The Crimson’s perks guarantee health regeneration for every kill while the Suros Regime perks offer only a chance of health regeneration.

The Voidwalker Warlock is perhaps the best Destiny 2 class to use while farming Faction Tokens due to the healing rift class ability and the Attunement of Hunger skill tree, which includes the “Devour” perk that regenerates health with melee kills.

Meanwhile, Hunters with the Wormhusk Crown Exotic Helmet can gain health regeneration from the Dodge class ability and Titans can regenerate health with the combination of the Crest of Alpha Lupi Exotic Chest Armor and the Barricade class ability. However, both classes’ dependence on armor for health regeneration means they will not receive the bonus for wearing the full set of Faction armor, which makes the Warlock the preferred farming class for Faction Rallies.

Faction Rallies Rewards

While Warlock’s are perhaps the best at farming Faction Tokens, Destiny 2 has updated the Faction Rallies rewards to encourage players to complete tasks that are largely unique to each class. For example, Dead Orbit will send Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters to different Lost Sectors to receive the Class Armor Ornament at rank 5.

Every Destiny 2 player’s main goal will be to reach Rank 50 with the pledged Faction. This will reward players with the following Exotic Armor Ornament and Exotic Weapon Catalyst based on the Faction.