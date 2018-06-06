Roseanne Barr Reportedly Furious Over Sara Gilbert’s Spin-Off Plans

Roseanne Barr is reportedly upset about all of the spin-off talk surrounding her now cancelled ABC sitcom. The actress, whose recent Twitter scandal got the show axed, is allegedly not happy that the cast could be coming back for more episodes without her.

According to a June 6 report by Radar Online, Roseanne spin-off talks have really been gaining traction and it seems that actress Sara Gilbert would likely become the lead character of any new show. Sources tell the outlet that the network believes a show featuring Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner, as the main focus could do well. However, Roseanne Barr reportedly doesn’t agree.

“The network execs feel like the spin-off centered around Sara Gilbert’s character Darlene could do extremely well, and it would be a great way for them to save the jobs of those who were left stranded and jobless by Roseanne’s careless actions, but Roseanne thinks that the spin-off is an absolutely awful idea and she believes that, without her, the show will fail miserably!”

Now, insiders reveal that the main concern of the network is to figure out what to do with the character of Roseanne. Execs know that they would have to address Roseanne’s absence on any spin-off series, and are trying to figure out how to do that in a way that will keep the viewers coming back to watch the show without the face of the franchise attached.

“The only think that everyone is trying to figure out now is how to repackage the show and what to do with Roseanne’s character. They know that they have to address this and they are trying to come up with clever ways to engage the audience and keep viewers at the same time.”

Meanwhile, there is some debate about whether or not Sara Gilbert could carry the show on her own. The actress doesn’t have much experience as the lead of her own sitcom. However, she has many years of experience playing Darlene Conner, the sassy and sarcastic daughter of Dan and Roseanne. In addition, she’s appeared on other shows, including Twins and The Big Bang Theory. She also currently co-hosts The Talk on CBS. Sources reveal that the network is “willing to give it a try” with Sara despite her lack of leading lady experience.

While the spin-off rumors continue to circulate online, there has been no comment from Roseanne Barr about her feelings on the show going on without her.