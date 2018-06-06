‘Vikings’: Alex Hogh Releases On-Set Image Of Ivar The Boneless

Could Ivar the Boneless come head to head with Bishop Heahmund once more in Season 5 or 6 of 'Vikings'?

While it is currently unclear exactly when Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings will return, cast members are starting to remind viewers of the historical drama series via their social media accounts. In a recent Inquisitr article, it was revealed that Katheryn Winnick has released a new video in regard to Season 5 or 6 of Vikings.

Now, it seems that Vikings actor, Alex Hogh, has released some new images on his Instagram account of Ivar the Boneless.

Alex Hogh, who plays the fearsome Ivar the Boneless, a historical Viking character who was reportedly crippled, is active on his Instagram account and constantly posts images in relation to his everyday life. However, a few recent snaps from on-set of Vikings has gotten fans excited.

The first image shows Alex Hogh, dressed as Ivar the Boneless. He is leaning against some railing with the backdrop of water behind him. He captions it with, “Imma buy a boat when I grow up.” While it is unclear when this image was taken, considering Alex in his Ivar clothing, indicates it was taken while on-set for Vikings. However, there is no indication of when the image was taken, so this could be a picture of Alex while filming Season 5, or even Season 6 of Vikings. In addition, it could also be an old image taken while he was on-set for an earlier season of Vikings. And, because it doesn’t actually show any other characters or a proper location in this image, nothing can be gleaned about potential upcoming storylines for Vikings.

The second image, which is also the older one, is more promising in regard to upcoming episodes of Vikings. Published to Alex Hogh’s Instagram account on May 5, it shows Ivar the Boneless standing in a courtyard. He is surrounded by what appears to be Anglo-Saxon warriors on account of the red crosses on their shields.

Alex has captioned it, “In between takes. This day was almost like working on the stage again. Super addictive and incredibly fun. Massive shout out to the patient group of extras acting their butts off under the rain machines. @historyvikings.”

Once again, this image gives no indication of which season of Vikings this is for and it may even be possible that the image is a throwback to a previous battle that Ivar the Boneless fought against King Aethelwulf (Moe Dunford) in the first half of Season 5 of Vikings. In that battle, Ivar the Boneless came up against the religious warrior, Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

However, if this is a brand new image from Season 5 or 6 of Vikings, it indicates that Ivar the Boneless could return to battle against Heahmund once more. However, fans of the series will just have to wait until the return of Season 5 of Vikings to find out more.

Season 5 of Vikings is set to return to History Channel later in the year.