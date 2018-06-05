Janet Jackson’s Brother Randy Said To Be Stirring The Pot In Custody Fight, According To Reports

Late Sunday night, news broke that singer Janet Jackson had to make a call to the cops to check on the welfare of her one-year-old son, who was with Jackson’s ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. As previously reported by Inquisitr,

Janet called the police to do a welfare check on her son, Eissa, while the child was with his father. After Janey was tipped off by her nanny that her ex-husband Wissam was displaying some alleged “aggressive ” behavior, she made the call, according to TMZ.

TMZ also reported that Janet made the call to authorities in Malibu, asking cops to check on her son. Eissa was said to be staying with his dad at the Nobu Hotel there. After getting word from her nanny that Wissam was displaying aggressive behavior Janet placed the call around 10 p.m. PT on June 2, and police immediately went over. However, upon arriving, it was reported that they found no one to be in danger. The site also reported that during their visit, police discussed the matter with both Janet and Wissam and told the two parents to handle the matter “civilly.”

Following the incident, a spokesperson for the Malibu-Lost Hill’s sheriff’s station said in a statement to People, “Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left.”

Shortly after the statement, Entertainment Tonight reported that Janet’s brother, singer Randy Jackson, said that Janet was concerned after their nanny was “terrified” by the behavior of Wissam and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Well now, TMZ is reporting that Janet’s call to the police over the weekend and the stories regarding her custody trial with her ex-husband are all being stirred up by her brother Randy!

Sources connected to the former couple told the site that Randy is fanning the flames and stirring the pot to help Janet gain an edge in her custody case. The source told TMZ that her call had nothing to do with a terrified nanny and that it was all about cell phone service, although she did drop a reference to drug use.

The source went on to explain what really happened over the weekend saying that while Janey was upset with Wissam, and called the cops twice — once on Friday and again Saturday, it was all about Wissam not making Wi-Fi available to Janet’s nanny because cell service was spotty in Malibu and that Janet wanted communication. The source explained that the cops did show up to Wissam’s hotel and spoke to both parents telling them to figure out the Wi-Fi dispute for themselves.

The source went on to tell TMZ that Janet and Wissam each respect one another as parents and Randy has inserted himself to no good end.

While Janet’s London custody case is said to be contentious, it has nothing to do with either of Eissa’s parents being unfit to take care of him. Sources tell TMZ that the real issue is Janet’s having trouble because she wants her son in the U.S. with her. The problem is that Janet chose to move to London to be with Wissam and that’s where her son was born giving Wissam the edge.