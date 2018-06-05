Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Spotted On Lunch Date Amid Break Up Rumors

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s reported break up didn’t last long. The couple were spotted together in Malibu on Monday after rumors that they had split circulated the internet over the weekend.

According to a June 4 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were photographed having a lunch date at Nobu on Monday afternoon. The couple looked to be in good spirits after days of speculation about their relationship.

The outlet claims that although Scott and Sofia did have a meal together, they left in separate cars. The couple’s relationship has been a roller coaster in the media over the past week. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was revealed that Richie had dumped Disick after she found out that he had cheated on her during a recent trip to Miami.

However, that wasn’t the end of the cheating drama. Scott was then photographed getting flirty with an unidentified blonde woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday. Sources revealed that Scott was overheard telling the woman that he was single, and that the pair got handsy for the duration of at least two of Kanye’s songs.

Later, Us Weekly Magazine reported that Sofia Richie had ended the relationship, and that her famous father, Lionel Richie, had threatened to cut her out of his will if she didn’t end her toxic relationship with Scott Disick.

“Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

The Inquisitralso reported that Kourtney Kardashian, who shares three children with Scott Disick, son Mason 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, feels bad for Sofia Richie. Kourtney allegedly knows all too well what Scott’s bad behavior and hard partying can do to a relationship, which was the main reason for their split after 9-years together. Kardashian is said to believe that Disick has “a lot of demons” and that he may never change.

“Kourtney has seen the pic of Scott at Kanye’s listening party and she can’t help but feel sorry for Sofia. She knows exactly how it feels to be in her position and she feels sad for her. There’s a part of her that feels vindicated too — she’s not going to say ‘I told you so’ to Sofia, but there’s a part of her that does feel that. Scott has a lot of demons and it’s clear he’ll never change,” sources tell Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick took to his Instagram story on Monday to claim that he and Sofia Richie never split up in the first place.