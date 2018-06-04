ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Elimination Order For Becca Kufrin’s Guys

Which guys reportedly stick around and which ones head home early this season on ABC's 'The Bachelorette' 2018 season with Becca Kufrin?

Becca Kufrin’s set to start off her Season 14 dates during Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelorette, and fans are anxious for spoilers about which guys will be sticking around. Gossip king Reality Steve has already shared plenty of spoilers about how things play out this spring, and he just released his episode-by-episode spoilers. Who gets eliminated when Kufrin searches for love?

Viewers watched the first set of eliminations during the premiere, and Bachelorette spoilers hint that fans may be left hanging at the end of Episode 2. Luckily, Reality Steve’s spoilers seem to have it all broken down, and now curious folks don’t have to wait for the rose ceremonies to see who gets sent home. The gossip guru notes that there might be one or two small errors in how he has the cuts broken down, but the major details should all be correct.

The next suitors that Becca Kufrin reportedly eliminates will be Alex Templeton, Rickey Jasper, and Trent Jespersen. Clay Harbor reportedly decides on his own to head home during Episode 3, and Bachelorette spoilers note that Kufrin will cut Mike Renner and Ryan Peterson at the rose ceremony.

Episode 4 involves dates in Park City, Utah, and another three men are said to be eliminated during the trip. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that at this point, Christon Staples, Jean Blanc, and Nick Spetsas will be left without roses. Becca heads to Las Vegas with her guys in Episode 5, and this one is said to include the dreaded two-on-one date. By the end of the Las Vegas outings, viewers will see Becca bid farewell to Jordan Kimball, David Ravitz, and John Graham.

Episode 6 follows Kufrin along on dates in Richmond, Virginia, and Bachelorette spoilers hint that Chris Randone will be making an early exit. In addition, Connor Obrochta and Lincoln Adim will hit the end of their journey to find love with Becca. The final six men head to the Bahamas for Episode 7, and Reality Steve says that Leo Dottavio and Wills Reid come up just short of getting hometown dates.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers had previously broken down the final four through the final rose, with Colton Underwood going out after hometowns, Jason Tartick after the overnights in Thailand, and Blake Horstmann being the runner-up to Garrett Yrigoyen at the final rose ceremony. People has revealed that Becca Kufrin says she’s very happy and engaged, and viewers will be anxious to see if all of these Bachelorette spoilers pan out to be accurate.

Will this engagement be the one that lasts for Kufrin? The Bachelorette fans are rooting for her and can’t wait to watch her journey airing Monday nights on ABC this spring.