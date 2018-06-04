WWE News: The Official Return Of The Undertaker Has Been Revealed For Huge Madison Square Garden Event

"The Deadman" is heading back to the ring soon as his retirement continues to be a thing of the past.

After a loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year, everyone thought that The Undertaker was retired and that his career was done. Obviously, the old “never say never” phrase has once again come into play as the wrestling icon has already had two matches this year and his next return will bring about a third. On Monday, The Undertaker’s return to WWE was officially announced and it is going to be a part of a huge event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

When John Cena challenged The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34, everyone knew his return was likely. Then, he showed up at the event and essentially squashed Cena in a short match to leave WrestleMania victorious and riding high once again.

Then, Taker went over to Saudi Arabia to be a part of The Greatest Royal Rumble as he participated in a Casket Match for the first time in many years. While this match went a bit longer than his bout against Cena, it ended the same way as Rusev was put in the casket and Taker walked out with a win.

Now, the former world heavyweight champion is bringing back another iconic moment in his career as he is returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time in almost a decade.

For the first time in 8 years, The Undertaker returns live in action to The Garden on Saturday, July 7th. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/0xcQ5CeThO — MSG (@TheGarden) June 4, 2018

The Undertaker hasn’t been seen in Madison Square Garden since back on Sept. 25, 2010, according to Wrestling Inc. and that was for “Bret Hart Appreciation Night.” During that event, he ended up defeating Kane in the main event.

Even though this is going to be a WWE Live Event (house show) on a Saturday night, WWE is still planning on making this a big thing. Not only is The Undertaker going to appear and return, but Ronda Rousey will be making her Madison Square Garden debut as she will be facing off against Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax.

The card for the event at MSG has changed a little bit here and there, but here is what the official website of Madison Square Garden currently has for that WWE house show.

– WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Triple Threat: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Elias

– Raw Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

– For the first time in eight years, The Undertaker returns live in action to MSG!

Plus appearances by other WWE superstars including:

Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley

Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

Bobby Roode

Jinder Mahal

Alexa Bliss

Bayley

Dolph Ziggler

Matt Hardy

Bray Wyatt

There is no doubt that WWE always likes to build up any event at Madison Square Garden, but this is quite huge for a house show. Ronda Rousey will make her MSG debut and having The Undertaker return to action for only the third time this year means that they want a lot of focus on that Saturday night in July.