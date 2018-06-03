Cavaliers’ JR Smith Somewhat Comes Clean About The Infamous Game 1 Play

Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard JR Smith opens up about his now infamous NBA Finals miscue.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard JR Smith is still trying to explain what many will remember as one of the most boneheaded moments in the history of sports. According to Bleacher Report, JR Smith somewhat comes clean about the following play.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were tied with the Golden State Warriors in the final seconds in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. JR Smith grabbed the rebound from a missed George Hill free throw. Instead of taking a shot, passing the basketball, or calling a timeout, JR Smith dribbled the time off the clock. It was a play which sent the game into overtime instead of the Cavaliers getting a possible victory.

After another day in which JR Smith could marinate on things, the beleaguered guard admits he was a bit unsure about the situation, according to ESPN.

“After thinking about it a lot after the last 24 hours and however long it’s been since the game was over, I can’t say I was sure of anything at that point.”

JR Smith was asked by reporters about what he told LeBron James after the time had expired. The cameras caught Smith telling James he thought they were ahead. After the game, JR Smith fibbed when he told the media that he was aware that the game was tied. Smith has since walked back those comments.

JR Smith clarifies what was going through his mind at the end of regulation in Game 1.#GameTime | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Kp6XAWCXSm — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 2, 2018

JR Smith did suggest that his mistake was unfortunate, yet he was glad that he committed the miscue instead of someone else.

“I’m glad it happened to me, as opposed to anybody else on my team. To be in that situation is tough, and it’s not a situation that everybody can handle. So I’m glad it happened to me.”

JR Smith credited being able to forget as a means for playing unaffected in the next game.

Only a big game from JR Smith and a Cleveland Cavaliers’ win in Game 2 will get fans to temporarily dismiss what took place on Thursday night. Cavaliers fans would welcome a strong showing from JR Smith. As would LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are huge underdogs against the Golden State Warriors. The current line for Game 2 is 11.5 in favor of the Warriors. If the Cavaliers can get a strong game from JR Smith, they will have a good chance of scoring an upset.

The first game between the Cavaliers and Warriors was on its way to becoming an instant classic. That is until the JR Smith blunder took place. Despite his infamous play, JR Smith is not the reason why the Cavaliers lost to the Warriors. Golden State made several plays down the stretch and in overtime to ice the game.

For as egregious as JR Smith’s mistake was, just as dooming was George Hill missing the free throw, which could have given the game to the Cleveland Cavaliers.