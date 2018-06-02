Draymond Green Suggests That He Would Like To Fight Tristan Thompson

The Warriors star has suggested that he would like to fight Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend.

Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson have been in the news a lot following the altercation in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson was ejected from the game and Green taunted him for it. As Inquisitr has previously reported, Green is rumored to have been taunting Thompson about his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

Throughout the years, Green has developed the reputation of being a dirty player. He has also had his share off off-the-court issues, having been arrested on charges of assault. Now, Green appears to be suggesting that he would like to fight Thompson at some point in the offseason.

During a recent interview shared by Bleacher Report, Green talked about wanting to “see Thompson in the streets.”

“I can’t meet him outside of (the arena), because I’ll still get fined. But I can meet him in the streets any day. So you can say (that) somebody (should) meet you at the bus, (but) I’m not (going). I’m going to keep taking care of my family. I’m not going to meet you at the bus. But you know (in) the summers, you can meet anybody anywhere. So all that ‘Meet me outside, meet me at the bus,’ like I ain’t interested in giving up no money for that. But if you want to see me somewhere else, that’s fine — anytime.”

These comments come after an invitation from Thompson to Green was extended to meet outside the arena after Game 1.

Draymond Green, to the surprise of no one, doesn't back down from Tristan Thompson's Game 1 invitation to meet him outside the arena "I can meet him in the streets any day…" https://t.co/uPszBlUieE — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 2, 2018

Golden State has received quite a bit of backlash for their lack of class in their Game 1 victory. Whether that comes from their taunting on the court in the closing seconds, or Green wanting to fight Thompson, it is not a good look for a team favored to win the Finals and having won two championships in the last three years.

Green did say that he was glad that Thompson was not suspended for his actions in Game 1, although he thinks that if it was him, a suspension would have been handed down.

“I don’t want nobody to get suspended. That does nothing for us, or for me. I’m happy he only got a $25,000 fine…. I maybe (would have) gotten suspended, but ain’t nobody else me so I really don’t care about that.”

Game 2 is certainly going to be must-watch television for basketball fans. There is a lot of tension between these two teams, and Green obviously has a chip on his shoulder. More fireworks could be on their way on Sunday night in Oakland.