Disturbing New Film Features Meghan Markle Divorcing Prince Harry Before Her Assassination, Per ‘Radar Online’

Halle Berry and Zoe Saldana are in talks to depict Meghan Markle in this new film.

There’s a disturbing new film that’s currently being shopped around Hollywood that features Meghan Markle — the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex — divorcing Prince Harry before her assassination.

That’s the word according to Radar Online, who claims that actresses Zoe Saldana and Halle Berry are both in the running to star as Meghan Markle in this new film.

According to the script, a “former Hollywood actress” marries an English prince. However, she’s “doomed” to follow in Princess Diana’s footsteps, and endure a bitter divorce from her one true love before getting assassinated for “speaking out” about the British royal family.

The scriptwriter, whose name has not been revealed, has allegedly approached Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana to play the “Meghan Markle” character as she is today, while Halle Berry would play the character when she’s much older.

What’s more, the film industry considers this script a “winner” that will ignite a bidding war between studios, and that the film will ultimately be a hit because of its “epic and controversial” nature.

The scriptwriter is, allegedly, one who specializes in satire, who has made other hits for other British and Hollywood film studios.

According to a well-placed source, the film is “entirely” based on Meghan Markle, even though the character isn’t named after her.

The film takes place in three acts. In the first act, the princess is a struggling actress who marries an English prince. All is well in the beginning, but the actress is ultimately cast out of the British royal family — just like Princess Diana — because she’s “too outspoken” about the family.

In the second and third acts, the princess divorces the prince, and she’s “hounded” by the press because of it. The princess is then in danger of being assassinated because she’s “too outspoken” about the royal family, and when she continues on with abandon, she’s ultimately assassinated.

There have been several theories that abound, to this day, about the true nature of Princess Diana’s death, and this film alludes to many of those theories. However, this is the first time that they’ve been addressed in such a literal way.

Ultimately, according to the Hollywood insider who spoke to Radar Online on the basis of anonymity, the message of the film is that Meghan Markle will not change anything about the British royal family — no matter what she thinks to the contrary — and that trying to do so will only lead to tragedy in the end.