Kris Jenner Reveals She Didn’t Know About Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons

The momager was kept in the dark about her daughter's new relationship.

Kris Jenner is the momager with the most. She is privy to information about her children that fans may never know, and that is something that she takes pride in. Confidentiality is important when you’re a celebrity, and if you can’t trust your own mom, who can you trust? Jenner was able to keep Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy a secret the entire time, despite plenty of questions being thrown at her and speculation that the rumors were true.

Recently, Kendall Jenner has been spotted out with a new man. She is reportedly dating basketball player Ben Simmons. The two were seen together several times and news broke earlier this week they were a couple.

According to Us Weekly, Kris Jenner revealed she had no idea that Kendall was seeing Ben. It was news to her, which doesn’t surprise fans who follow the family. Jenner has been incredibly private about her love life, apparently keeping it secret from her mom as well.

There has been a lot happening in the world of the Kardashians, especially for Kris Jenner. She welcomed three new granddaughters this year alone. The situation with Khloe Kardashian has weighed heavily on the momager, but she is excited that her daughter will be returning to California in the near future. Jenner has not been very vocal about recent events. She is trying to downplay the severity of the cheating scandal and Kanye West’s comments. Kris is in the business of fixing things, and after several years of handling less than desirable things, she comments less and focuses on the positives more.

Kendall Jenner has not publicly confirmed her relationship with Ben Simmons, but per the Inquisitr, it looks like things are more than casual between the two. Kris Jenner reportedly found out about her daughter’s new beau when she attended the premiere of American Woman. She was supporting her good friend Kyle Richards as she showcased her new endeavor. Since then, Kendall and the basketball player have been spotted together again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is gearing up for another season soon. Kris Jenner will be busy working on publicity and handling things with her children’s lives, like usual. Khloe Kardashian is headed back home, Kim Kardashian is doing charitable work, and Kendall Jenner may be working on building a relationship with Ben Simmons. Kris has plenty going on to keep her busy, but not knowing about Kendall’s new relationship with Ben Simmons was shocking to KUWTK fans.