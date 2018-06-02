Kylie Jenner Shows Off Toned Tummy While Out With BFF Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian isn’t the only celebrity showing off her post-baby body after giving birth. Half-sister and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was recently spotted out with her BFF Jordyn Woods and from the looks of it, Khloe may have some competition! Not only proving to be in amazing shape, Kylie stepped out late Friday night donning a silky black pantsuit while out in L.A. with her best friend, model Jordyn Woods. As reported by The Daily Mail, the 20-year-old proved that her snap back game is on point as she stepped out completely snatched from head to toe. With her hair and makeup flawless done, the new mommy showed off her toned abs in the two-piece suit that she effortlessly pulled off on June 1.

With her best friend and frequent accomplice Jordyn by her side, Kylie’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeved blazer-style top that tied just above her bare midsection and fitted pants with matching black heels. While Kylie opted for classic black, her bestie and plus-sized model Jordyn looked equally as stylish in a sleeveless tan dress with floral patterns and black thigh-high heeled boots.

The two friends were all smiles for their girls night out and appeared to be having a good time as the pair hit up The Nice Guy in WeHo for a birthday party in celebrations of their friend, Harry Hudson, a musician, turning 23.

Just a few days ago, Kylie took to her Instagram posting yet another photo of herself and her snatched body. Wearing nothing but a black t-shirt dress, and a black bustier belt that cinched her tiny waist, Kylie effortlessly posed.

Kylie was showing off the latest launch of her cosmetics, one of the four new lip kits the makeup maven launched on June 1. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, of the four lip kits that were launched, one of them was named after Kylie’s partner-in-crime Jordyn.

A few days ago, Kylie teased her followers by posting a photo of four new Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit shades, letting fans know the shades will be dropping Friday, June 1, at 3 p.m. PST.

While two of the shades were revealed to be new shades, (one of those being Jordyn’s) the other two relaunching are former shades featured in older collections (Red Velvet and All Nighter). Jordyn’s Lip Kit is appropriately titled “Jordy,” a nickname given to the 20-year-old by her best friend. The color of the liquid lipstick and the matching lip liner was shown to be a gorgeous cool red shade, in a velvet formula, not Kylie’s usual classic matte texture.