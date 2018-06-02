‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Shows Off Toned Dancer Body In A Bikini

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro wowed in a strapless bikini during a trip to the beach.

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess may have missed out on the mirrorball trophy on the most recent athletes-only season of the ABC show, but she’s definitely winning when it comes to her bikini body. TMZ shared snaps of the star showing off her toned dancer body at the beach this week, where she stunned in a strapless dark two-piece.

The outlet shared new photos of the professional dancer enjoying the sun after her most recent efforts on the show following the May finale, where she made it all the way to second place with her partner, American Football player Josh Norman.

Her toned body was on full display in her teenie bikini, as Burgess could be seen laughing and smiling while enjoying a little downtime.

Daily Mail – which also posted photos of Sharna having fun at the beach – reported that she was enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Miami, Florida, on June 1 and had her hair up in a ponytail with dark shades covering her eyes.

The site shared snaps showing that the professional dancer had her two dogs with her during her beach trip and was also spotted hanging out with a former Dancing with the Stars contestant, WWE star Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Nikki stunned in her own bikini during the Miami trip one day earlier where she was photographed by paparazzi in a skimpy blue string bikini as she filmed scenes for the E! reality series Total Divas.

Burgess opted to shared her own glimpse at her bikini body after the candid photos hit the web this week, posting two photos of herself laying on the sand with her legs in the air behind her on her official Instagram account as she asked her followers to give her some tips on which beach she should head to next.

“I need more!” Sharna – who’s had much success on Dancing with the Stars over the years with partners including Backstreet Boys Nick Carter as well as race car driver James Hinchcliffe, who also both made it to second place on the ABC series – said. “Tell me below your dream beach vacay, I need ideas!!!”

Burgess’s new bikini snaps come shortly after the star joked about being single as dating rumors began to swirl around her and her DWTS Season 26 partner Josh.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Josh even joked about marrying Sharna, though the duo made it very clear that their relationship is purely platonic.

“People are, ‘Oh, you’re so cute together. Y’all look so good together. Why don’t you just go ahead and be there with her. Date and get married,'” Norman told ESPN of how the public reacted to their relationship on the show.

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

He added that people told him, “If you don’t get married, you’re a fool.'”

Josh then playfully asked his professional partner during their joint interview ahead of the finale, “so how are we going to get married?” to which Sharna admitted that although they have “a lot of fun together” that doesn’t actually mean they’re going to start dating anytime soon despite both being single.

“But we do have a great chemistry, people get that confused, that it’s more intimate than it is,” Burgess said.