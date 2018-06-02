Trump, Who Called African Nations S**tholes And Sally Yates A C**t, Wants Samantha Bee Fired For Bad Language

Trump called out Bee for her harsh words against his daughter, Ivanka.

Donald Trump reportedly called African nations s**tholes and former Attorney General Sally Yates a c**t, but has apparently changed his mind about bad language now that his daughter is the target.

In the early morning hours on Friday, Trump took to Twitter to publicly question why comedian Samantha Bee had not been fired for her attack on Ivanka Trump. On her TBS show Full Frontal, Bee referred to Ivanka as a “feckless c**t” after Ivanka had posted a picture where she is cuddling her young son. Bee had joined a number of other critics in saying the picture was particularly insensitive given the Trump administration policy to separate immigrant parents from their children at the border.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump wrote. “A total double standard but that’s O.K. we are Winning, and will be doing so for a very long time to come!”

Bee had apologized for the language she used, saying it was inappropriate. It was not clear if TBS had planned any kind of discipline for the comedy host.

But as Donald Trump went on the attack against Samantha Bee, many critics noted that Trump himself is known to frequently use bad language. Earlier this year, Trump reportedly decried immigrants from “s**thole countries” coming to the United States. As CNN noted, Trump was referring to African nations. And in his tell-all book about the Trump White House, Michael Wolff wrote that Trump had referred to acting Attorney General Sally Yates as a “c**t,” the same word that Trump is now calling Samantha Bee to be fired for using.

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Many critics believed that the right was seizing on Samantha Bee’s comments as a form of retribution after Roseanne Barr’s show was canceled after she left racially charged comments on Twitter. Trump had initially responded to Roseanne’s show being sacked by saying that ABC did not take similar actions when critics had used bad language about him.

Chelsea Clinton calls out Trump for attacking Samantha Bee while inviting singer who called Hillary “c-nt” to WH https://t.co/IJzTJUeXEB pic.twitter.com/KruAtPvoS1 — The Hill (@thehill) June 1, 2018

Donald Trump had defended his own use of rough language in the past, most notably during the 2016 presidential campaign after the release of the Access Hollywood tape. The tape captured Trump bragging about pursuing a married woman and saying that being famous gave him leeway to do what he wanted to women, including “grab them by the pu**y.” Trump defended his choice of words by saying it was simply locker room talk.