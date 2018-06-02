WWE Rumors: Two Superstars Jump Out As Favorites For ‘MITB’ Ladder Matches, Per ‘Cageside Seats’

With a few weeks to go, two favorites have jumped out for the 'Money in the Bank' ladder matches.

It seems as if WWE has been building up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view for months now, but there are still more than two weeks to go until it arrives. The two big ladder matches are now completed with eight superstars announced for each one, but picking out a winner may be more difficult than people think. Still, rumors are beginning to swirl and two superstars have jumped out as the favorites for the men’s and women’s matches, but will they win?

Despite the fact that the event isn’t even going to happen until June 17, a couple of favorites have already emerged and they could stick. According to Cageside Seats, the men’s match is going to be won by a member of Team Red’s roster, while the women’s match is going to be won by a member from Team Blue.

Each of the ladder matches consists of eight superstars; four from Monday Night Raw and four from SmackDown Live, and all of the spots have now been filled. On the men’s side of things, here are the confirmed names:

Samoa Joe

Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

The Miz

Rusev

Finn Balor

One member of The New Day

According to the rumors currently going around, Braun Strowman is the early favorite to win the briefcase in the men’s match.

WWE

This really isn’t much of a surprise and it could very well end up being the way things hold up come time for Money in the Bank in a couple of weeks. Strowman has been pushed to the moon by WWE over the last year and he only has a one-day reign with the Raw Tag Team Championship to show for it.

On the women’s side of things, the match is full now with these eight superstars taking a spot:

Lana

Natalya

Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair

Ember Moon

Becky Lynch

Naomi

Sasha Banks

Cageside Seats is reporting that the winner of this briefcase will be one of the newest superstars to WWE’s main roster: Ember Moon. Again, these are just rumors and anything is possible to change or happen by the time the PPV actually happens.

WWE

Rumors, especially in the world of professional wrestling, should be taken with a grain of salt as WWE can change its mind very quickly. Currently, the favorites for winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches have a man from Raw and a woman from SmackDown Live, but it was the exact opposite a couple of days ago.

Texting With A Source regarding MITB winners. Said plans aren’t locked in, but at last check, source said it’s looking like the men’s winner is coming from Smackdown, women’s winner is from RAW. Don’t take as fact, as plans always change but that’s the feeling as of now. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2018

Rumors are always going to be around for wrestling and it’s hard to know which are just random predictions, which are totally false, or which ones have possible legitimacy. Money in the Bank is a couple of weeks away and there is so much that could happen between now and the time the pay-per-view takes place. Braun Strowman and Ember Moon are a couple of the obvious choices as up-and-coming superstars, but let’s see how speculation runs by the event’s start time.