Psychological warfare was evident during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson did not have a good Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

The athlete and father of girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s baby, True, faced plenty of heckling from the crowd and possibly from players on the court as well. Thompson was called for a pretty flagrant foul during the final seconds of the game, with Cleveland trailing the Golden State Warriors by nearly 10 points.

Thompson fouled a Warriors player who took a shot, something he had issue with as the team was ahead with an insurmountable lead in the final seconds. After the ref blew the whistle, throwing Thompson out of the game, things became heated between Kardashian’s beau and Warrior’s star Draymond Green.

Thompson approached the ref to complain about the call as Green appeared to have made a comment directed to Thompson before he walked off the court. Thompson reacted by shoving a ball in Green’s face with teammates from both sides being forced to separate the two before a physical altercation could escalate.

Of course, no one knows what Green really said to Thompson, but the internet has its theories.

According to Us Weekly, plenty of fans have speculated that Green made a reference to Thompson’s cheating scandal, which then set the athlete off. Thompson cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child. Though Kardashian has chosen to remain with her baby’s father, that hasn’t stopped fans on Twitter and in the stands from trolling the basketball player during games.

Another angle of Tristan Thompson throwing the ball in Draymond Green's face. pic.twitter.com/8rch3YbWjw — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

at least Tristan Thompson is doing something he's good at… leaving. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/uZ2m35DeFr — Dirty Dan (@therealMeeshhyy) June 1, 2018

Some Twitter users even made a reference to Drake’s supposed baby drama. The rapper is currently embroiled in a beef with Pusha T, who alleged that Drake had fathered a child with a former adult film star. Of course, Thompson’s haters were quick to draw some parallels.

draymond said drake a better dad than tristan thompson — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) June 1, 2018

Thompson cheated on Kardashian during the reality star’s pregnancy with footage of a rendezvous the athlete had with multiple women surfacing just days before Kardashian was due to give birth. It was then reported that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with at least five different women while his girlfriend was pregnant. Though Kardashian’s family has spoken out, conveying their disappointment in the athlete’s behavior, Khloe had decided to remain in Cleveland to raise their child together.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped people from ripping on Thompson for his truly shady dealings. The star has been heckled during games with fans chanting Khloe’s name every time he takes a free throw, and even Kanye West has gotten in on the action, dissing Thompson on his latest album. Still, the biggest punishment might be yet to come with rumors that Thompson’s behavior might have earned him a Game 2 suspension during the finals.