Ariana Grande Writes ‘Love Letter’ For Gay Pride Month

The pop singer loves her LGBTQ fans and wants them to know it!

June is Gay Pride Month and Billboard asked some of our favorite celebrities to pen “love letters” to the LGBTQ community, including pop sensation Ariana Grande.

“There is nothing more infectious than the joy and love that the LGBTQ community exudes,” the singer began her note, which can be found in its entirety on Billboard’s website.

Ariana then talked about her brother, Frankie Grande, who is a 35-year-old actor, dancer, and television personality. He is also gay.

“I can’t remember a difference between Frankie before he came out and Frankie after he came out. He’s always just been Frankie,” she explained.

The 24-year-old then revealed that her family never chatted about sexuality and gender issues at home when they were growing up. However, when Frankie came out, her grandfather was “surprisingly unfazed (for his age).”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress discussed how she learned to do makeup “by queens in gay bars” and how she would never pass up a chance to do a “quick Whitney cover before bed” after performing on Broadway at the tender age of 14.

“My music being embraced and celebrated by the LGBTQ community is all I ever truly cared about when I thought about my career goals early on,” said Ariana, who added she feels totally fulfilled when someone tells her that her music “has helped them become who they are.”

happy pride my babies ♡ thank you @billboard https://t.co/vw57KEheng — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 1, 2018

Helping to connect with fans who may not share or understand her love for the LGBTQ community, she explained why it’s so important to her.

“Love is like music. It knows no boundaries and isn’t exclusive to any one gender, sexuality, race, religion, age, or creed. It’s a freedom and a delicious luxury that all people should be able to sink into and enjoy every moment of.”

Before ending her letter with “I love you forever,” she declared, “I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live.”

The touching tribute comes as Ariana has been making headlines by spending time getting closer to new boyfriend Pete Davidson, a regular on Saturday Night Live.

“I thought u into my life,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the two posted yesterday, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

After reading his sister’s letter, Frankie tweeted, “This makes me SO unbelievably proud.”

Read more celebrity “love letters” to the LGBTQ community from previous years — from the likes of Barbra Streisand, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Elton John, and many other famous faces — on the Billboard website.