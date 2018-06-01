Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Furious After Tristan Thompson’s Mistress Reaches Out To Him

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, is said to be on thin ice with the reality star after his cheating scandal. Now, things may be getting even more tense in the relationship after Tristan’s mistress, Lani Blair, reportedly reached out to him to wish him luck in the 2018 NBA Finals.

According to a May 31 report by Hollywood Life, Lani Blair decided to shoot Tristan Thompson a text ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Blair, who was one of the women that Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with, allegedly wanted to wish the NBA star good luck as he and the Cleveland Cavaliers try to win a championship. However, when Khloe Kardashian got wind of the text message she was furious.

Sources tell the outlet that it was actually Thompson who informed Kardashian of the text message. Tristan is reportedly trying to win back Khloe’s trust, so he thought he would be transparent about Lani’s good luck message.

“Khloe became furious when she found out that Lani had reached out to Tristan with a simple text message wishing him good luck in the finals. Khloe and Tristan have been working on their trust issues, so he thought it would be best to let her know that Lani had hit him up and that he did not respond. Khloe has little trust in Tristan so knowing that Lani continues to text him was a real punch in the gut. Khloe believed Tristan when he promised he would be loyal and faithful after getting caught cheating but now she doesn’t know what to think. She is shocked Lani is still lingering and can’t wait for the season to be over.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lani Blair has been a thorn in Khloe Kardashian’s side since the cheating scandal broke. Blair even allegedly called up Kardashian to offer her apologies for the scandal. However, sources tell In Touch Weekly Magazine that Khloe refused to talk to Lani and actually hung up on her. Blair then reportedly called Kardashian back and left an apology message on her voicemail.

“Lani reached out and apologized to Khloe. She got her number from Tristan. Before she could finish, Khloe hung up. Lani called back, left a message, and told Khloe she feels awful, won’t do it again, and basically left an honest, genuine. and heartfelt apology. She really feels bad for what she’s caused both Khloe and Tristan,” the source revealed to the magazine.

Meanwhile, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out publicly on the cheating scandal.