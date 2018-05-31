‘Days Of Our Lives’ May 31 Recap: Chloe Learns About Theresa, Will Finds Answers, Ciara Pushes Tripp Away

'Days of Our Lives' excitement is reaching its peak. Chloe has returned home and, after finding out that she was left in Mexico to die, she has some things to say to Theresa and she won't be nice about it.

On today’s May 31 episode of Days of Our Lives, we learn that the lives of many Salemites are beginning to change dramatically. The episode begins with Ciara receiving yet another phone call from Tripp. She doesn’t answer the call and lets it go to voicemail.

Tripp doesn’t understand Ciara’s rejection and she refuses to tell him that she was raped by Chase. The two eventually come face to face and enjoy lunch together but when Tripp tilts Ciara’s head to kiss her, the memories of her rape come flooding back. She pushes away from the situation and refuses any form of relationship with Tripp. She tells Tripp that, rather than taking things slow, they should not see each other at all.

In the Horton Town Square, Days viewers rejoice as Marlena meets up with Will, who tells her about the drug information he found in the diary he has been reading. Dr. Rolf knew that there was a memory loss side effect. Susan didn’t want Will to regain his memory, but Rolf was still working on a formula that would reverse the damage from the injection. From the way it appears in the journal, Will believes that there is a way to revive his memory.

Will also shares this news with Paul, now that he and John have made it back from Mexico. His excitement turns to confusion and frustration when Paul doesn’t share in his joy. Paul, no doubt concerned that Will will remember his feelings toward Sonny, tells him that he doesn’t think they should explore the possibilities of regaining Will’s memories.

Chloe has finally returned home to Salem and is happy to see Lucas. He informs Chloe that he will be joining her on a trip to see Parker in New York.

Days of Our Lives viewers know that Theresa is alive and well, living in Salem after having left Chloe at the mercy of Mateo. Chloe is back in town and intends to tell Eve the bad news about her sister’s death. When she arrives at Eve’s room, she is greeted warmly but the atmosphere quickly becomes dark as Chloe recounts the horror of being kidnapped, Theresa’s death, and eventually the murder of Mateo.

Eve informs Chloe that Theresa is currently living with Brady at the Kiriakis mansion, which incites Chloe. When Chloe stabbed Mateo, she felt guilty. Her guilt wasn’t because she killed a man, but because she didn’t do it in time to save her “friend.” After finding out that she was abandoned and left to die, Chloe heads out with Eve to find Theresa.

Theresa and Brady are together at the mansion. After being threatened by Xander in regards to leaving Chloe, Theresa suggests that Brady allow Xander to become CEO of Titan so that they can have time to rebuild their family. When Xander finds out that Chloe has returned, he is irate that his leverage against Theresa is now gone.

The pair begins to get cozy as Theresa tries to convince Brady to stop loving her sister. Brady holds Theresa as she cries and leans in to kiss her. When she begs him to make love to her, Brady takes Theresa by the hand and they begin to head upstairs.

Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives ends as Eve enters the mansion just in time to stop Brady and Theresa from having sex. She claims that Theresa is up to another one of her schemes, and she has brought Chloe along as an eyewitness.

