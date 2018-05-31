Hailey Baldwin Hits The Beach In Pink Bathing Suit

Hailey Baldwin’s modeling career is taking off. The 21-year-old’s latest photo shoot destination took her to the sunny and sandy beaches of Hawaii where she spotted snapping pictures in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit. As reported by The DailyMail, Baldwin was spotted taking a stroll along the sand and splashing in the waves on Wednesday on the tropical island. Hailey was snapped rocking a stylish blush toned swimsuit with a tropical floral print design that flattered the model’s slender figure. Accessorizing with the high-cut style swimsuit, Baldwin rocked a tan as she showed off.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife Kenya has had a successful career as a model, ever since giving up her dreams of being a professional ballet dancer years ago due to a serious foot injury.

Just a few weeks ago, the supermodel posted photos of herself showing off her slender physique on her Instagram page, teasing fans with pictures from an upcoming photo shoot with Elle Italia. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Baldwin shared the cover of the magazine with her followers and let more than 11 million of her fans know that she would be gracing the cover of June issue of the publication.

Despite Baldwin’s modeling career popping off, her love life has become the center of media attention yet again. The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador made headlines recently after posing for photos with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the Met Gala last. However, Inquisitr reported that Mendes quickly put an end to those rumors saying that the two are just really good friends, adding that Baldwin is “amazing.”

This wouldn’t be the model’s first taste of dating a high profile celebrity, just recently the model and Drop The Mic host opened up about the ‘weirdness’ between her and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber after their brief fling in 2015. In an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times, Baldwin told the paper about how they met and transitioned into being “more than friends.”

“I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was…”

Until it wasn’t. The pair quickly called it quits after.

“We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that. I’d never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that. But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good.”

Hailey also made sure to confirm those dating rumors about her and Mendes again, saying that the two are just friends. “We hang out and he’s super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman. But I am single.”