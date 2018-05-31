WWE News: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Believes The Undertaker Should Retire

Despite multiple teases in recent years, The Undertaker has yet to officially announce his retirement after 28 years in the WWE.

Up to now, it seems to be anybody’s guess as to when The Undertaker will officially retire. Many wrestling fans thought that was already what happened after Roman Reigns defeated him last year at WrestleMania 33, but that didn’t turn out to be the case, as he was back for another WrestleMania match this year, quickly defeating John Cena, but once again remaining silent about his future plans after the event.

With the “Deadman” of the WWE having competed as well at the Greatest Royal Rumble, just weeks after WrestleMania 34, fans are largely divided as to whether they want The Undertaker to wrestle another match or two, or if they’d rather see him ride off into the sunset and close the book on a WWE career that has spanned almost three full decades. That might be the case as well with his colleagues, as reigning Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins spoke to Give Me Sport and offered his succinct thoughts on what he thinks The Undertaker’s next career move should be.

In an interview that took place fo the publication’s 60 Second Sunday segment, Give Me Sport’s Alex McCarthy asked Rollins a number of questions, but the one that stood out was the question of whether the so-called “Architect” of the WWE believes The Undertaker should retire or not. Due to the segment’s format — wrestlers have only 60 seconds to answer questions — Rollins simply answered “yes” to the question, but did not elaborate on his answer.

As noted by Give Me Sport, Rollins’ answer to the Undertaker question, short as it was, differed substantially from what he said a year ago, when he said that he’d be happy to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, just as long as he isn’t retired yet.

“Is The Undertaker retired? I don’t know, the way he left at WrestleMania 33 it would look like it, but you never know in this business. If he’s up for another match at WrestleMania, I’d love to be his opponent.”

Do you agree? — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) May 30, 2018

Although the past few years have seen The Undertaker take several months off in between matches, sometimes only wrestling at a given year’s WrestleMania, the 53-year-old legend defeated Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view on April 27, just a few weeks after he beat John Cena at WrestleMania 34. It’s not clear what WWE has in store for him going forward, but Pro Wrestling Sheet speculated that Rollins’ one-word answer on whether The Undertaker should retire or not could be his way of campaigning to be his next, and possibly last opponent before he hangs up his boots.