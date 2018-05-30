Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Suspect Nikolas Cruz Bragged About Plan In Creepy Cell Phone Videos

'You're all going to die.'

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz recorded at least three videos prior to his alleged shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and those videos have been obtained by The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

At least one of the videos is believed to have been shot on February 14, the day of the shooting.

“When you see me on the news you’ll know who I am. You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew pew pew. Ah yeah. Can’t wait.”

Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the victims, Jaime, says he’s read the transcripts but won’t watch the videos.

“I already know what he did… He’s evil.”

For Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting, the videos are a gift to prosecutors seeking the death penalty, as they’re evidence that Cruz was competent and that the murders were premeditated.

In the video believed to have been recorded on “the day of the massacre,” as Cruz calls it, he attempts to speak poetically, saying he hates everyone and everything. He also confesses his love to “Angie,” and says he hopes to see her in the afterlife. It’s not clear who “Angie” is, as there was no one named Angie among the victims of the shooting. Cruz keeps the camera pointed at the ground, and his face is not seen.

In an earlier video, in which the camera is pointed at Cruz’ face, he introduces himself and then describes his plans, including his hopes to kill at least 20 people with an AR-15.

“It’s gonna be a big event.”

He then chuckles before imitating a shooting sound, and then says, “Can’t wait.”

In the last video (the last to be discussed in this article, not the last chronologically), the camera is also pointed at the ground, with Cruz’ right hand – apparently in a cast – partially visible. He discusses his plans to take an Uber to school and then find a spot on the third floor, and shoot down at the victims.

Cruz’ plan didn’t actually work out that way. While he did take an Uber to school, he did not take up a position on a higher floor and shoot into the crowd like a sniper.

You can see all three videos below in this compilation provided by The Daily Mail, but be warned: these videos contain content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Broward County prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty against Cruz, while his defense team is trying to push for a plea deal that will result in life in prison for the teen.