Brigitte Nielsen Announced Pregnancy On Instagram 3 Days Ago And The Media Just Noticed

The 'Rocky IV' actress is 54-years-old.

Brigitte Nielsen, 54, is pregnant. The Danish actress made the announcement on her Instagram three days ago, and it’s only started making headlines today. As Page Six reports, this will be Nielsen’s fifth child. She has four sons ranging from ages 23 to 34. But, according to TMZ, this will be her first child with husband Mattia Dessi, 39, an Italian TV producer. They got married in 2006.

A couple of days ago, Brigitte Nielsen posted a photo on her Instagram page in which she reveals a large baby bump.

“Family getting larger,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the photo.

She posted another photo today which prominently shows off her pregnancy.

“Happy time [heart emoji] Positive Vibes”

Some commenters on the photos offered their congratulations, with some saying that Brigitte getting pregnant at 54 gives them hope that they can still have children.

“Congrats love! Gives me hope I turn 40 this year,” one commenter shared.

“That’s amazing, no woman is too old for having kids it’s God’s will???? all the best I’m happy????” another person wrote.

According to a 2016 study by the Centers for Diseases and Control, more and more women are choosing to have babies later in life, starting families in their late 20s-early 30s rather than their early 20s or teens.

Based on the research, as reported by the Associated Press, there were 103 births per every 100,000 American women in between 30- and 34-years-old in 2015. For women ages 25 to 29, there were 102 births. The report states that the average age that women decide to have their first child is now 28, which is three years older than 25, the previous average age of a woman’s first pregnancy.

Yet, it’s still relatively uncommon for a woman to announce a pregnancy at 54-years-old like Nielsen. While it’s not common, the statuesque ash-blonde actress proves that it isn’t impossible. As Parenting.com notes, a report from the CDC states that each week in 2013 saw the birth of 13 babies born to mothers aged 50 and older. Births by women between age 50 and 54 shot up over 165 percent from 2000 to 2013, the CDC added.

Nielsen is best known for her roles in popular ’80s movies like 1985’s Rocky IV, 1986’s Cobra, and 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II. She has previously been romantically linked to actor Sylvester Stallone. According to the Daily Mail, she has also previously dated Arnold Schwarzenegger (1984 – 1985). There were also rumors that she dated Vanilla Ice and Sean Penn.

Nielsen and her current husband aren’t shy about showing affection for each other in public, the Daily Mail reports. They’ve been seen cuddling next to each other at events.