Mama June Shannon Backslides On 328-Pound Weight Loss After Gastric Sleeve

June admits she has regained weight after losing 328 pounds following batriatic surgery.

Mama June Shannon admits she has packed on a few pounds almost two years after getting gastric-sleeve weight-loss surgery, which helped her shed 328 pounds.

On the season 2 trailer of her reality TV show From Not to Hot, Shannon confesses she has regained some of the weight as she struggles to squeeze into a dress (video below).

Mama June slimmed down from 460 pounds to 132 pounds after undergoing gastric-sleeve surgery in 2016. The mom of four kept the weight off for almost a year before backsliding a bit recently.

From Size 4 to 12

On season 2 of From Not to Hot, she estimates that she has gone from a size 4 to a 12 recently due to excessive eating. Shannon still looks a lot smaller than she was before she got gastric sleeve, a bariatric procedure that reduces the size of your stomach in half.

Because weight loss, weight gain, and the overeating that accompanies obesity are as much psychological as physical issues, almost 50 percent of bariatric patients regain a significant amount of weight five years after surgery, according to Healthline.

In Mama June’s case, she previously admitted that she was terrified she might regain some of her weight because she still gets the urge to overeat.

While her 328-pound weight loss helped Mama June look a lot better, she said she wanted to lose weight primarily because she was morbidly obese and had lots of obesity-related health problems, including chronic joint pain.

In addition to gastric-sleeve surgery, Shannon also spent more than $75,000 on plastic surgeries, included removing excess skin from her arms, stomach, and “turkey neck.” June said she also got breast implants, a tummy tuck, and liposuction to streamline her look.

Mama June lost a total of 12 pounds in loose skin and said the discomfort of the surgeries was worth it to get rid of the saggy, baggy skin.

“It’s nine pounds on my stomach, and a pound a piece on my arms, and then maybe a half a pound of my neck,” Shannon recounted. “I had been wanting the surgery and the arms done for quite a long time.”

That said, Shannon has no interest in getting any more plastic surgery.

If a won the lottery ad 100% go aw mama june on masel pic.twitter.com/HDqRRon1WP — Veronica McCluskey (@veronicamcc95) April 8, 2017

Another star who reportedly lost a dramatic amount of weight after gastric sleeve surgery is singer Mariah Carey, who allegedly lost 30 pounds after bariatric surgery.

So will Mama June maintain her stunning weight loss? She’ll chronicle her journey on season 2 of From Not to Hot, which premieres June 15 on WE TV.