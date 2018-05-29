Roseanne Barr’s TV Daughter Sara Gilbert Reportedly Vows Never To Work With Her Again

After the ABC Network's cancellation of the Rosanne Reboot, it was revealed that Sara Gilbert and Rosanne Barr are not friends, and would not be working together on future projects.

Late Monday night, Rosanne Barr began a Twitter rampage that attacked several Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Obama’s former White House advisor, Valerie Jarrett. There was much backlash in regards to Rosanne’s tweets, but the majority of protest arose when Rosanne made remarks that were widely considered to be racist.

Valerie Jarrett, who is an African American, has been the center of conspiracy for several years. She supposedly claimed to be an Iranian whose focus in the White House was to change America into an Islamic country. In her tweet, Rosanne Barr made reference to the Islamic rumors and compared Valerie Jarrett’s looks to those of an ape.

Rosanne initially defended her position, however, she eventually deleted the original tweet and posted an apology in its place.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when apologies weren’t enough to satisfy the millions of Americans who were offended by her “racist remarks,” Rosanne Barr eventually erased her Twitter account. Several celebrities are now speaking out against the Twitter activity, including Roseanne’s TV daughter Sara Gilbert.

The plug has been pulled on the sitcom revival in response to Barr’s racist Twitter comments. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Barr’s remarks have now cost her, and the entire cast of Roseanne, the second season of their newly rebooted show.

Sara Gilbert, who had recently reprised her role as Darlene on ABC‘s Rosanne Reboot, and served as an executive producer on the series, was quick to distance herself from the sitcom’s namesake. After reading the remarks of her co-star, according to US Weekly, she quickly responded with a tweet of her own.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions, to say the least.”

Furthering her stance on Rosanne’s beliefs, Radar Online has reported the controversial actress will not receive any compassion from her onscreen daughter. Sara Gilbert has vowed to never work with her again. A source told Radar Online that Sara Gilbert is “glad” Rosanne “is finally getting what she deserved a long time ago.”

According to the source, Gilbert was miserable working with Barr and they had several disagreements over the political content in the script.

“She thinks that Roseanne is a disgusting and racist person. Sara will never, ever work with her again.”

Sara Gilbert’s onscreen daughter Emma Kenney has also had a lot of difficulty working with Barr through the first season of the Rosanne Reboot. Kenney mentioned that she had originally planned to leave the show before it was canceled by the network.