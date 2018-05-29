‘Roseanne’ Cancellation: Fans Warn FOX Not To Revive Cancelled Comedy After Barr’s Twitter Scandal

The Roseanne revival has officially been cancelled. Although the show earned ABC huge ratings, actress Roseanne Barr’s recent Twitter controversy ended up getting the series axed from the network. Now, many fans are hoping that another network, such as FOX, won’t pick the show up.

According to a May 29 report by Pop Culture, ABC announced that they had cancelled Roseanne on Tuesday afternoon. The news comes after Barr made racist comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett via Twitter. After the cancellation news dropped, many people sang the praises of ABC and its president, Channing Dungey. However, others immediately took to their social media accounts to warn other networks, like FOX, not to revive the cancelled comedy series.

Teen Mom franchise creator, Morgan J. Freeman, tweeted a simple, yet powerful message on Tuesday, telling the FOX Network not to even “think” about “it,” hinting at the network striking while the iron is hot and picking up the cancelled series.

It seems that some fans believe FOX would be interested in having Roseanne in their lineup due to the huge ratings that it previously earned on ABC, as well as the fact that the network recently revived Tim Allen’s conservative comedy, Last Man Standing. However, even if the network were to inquire about the show’s revival, it doesn’t seem likely.

.@FOXTV don't even think about it. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 29, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Roseanne Barr’s former co-stars, Sara Gilbert and Emma Kenney, have already spoken out about the controversy, condemning Barr for her insensitive social media comments. Both of the women revealed that they were deeply disappointed in Roseanne’s comments and that they do not convey their personal opinions. In fact, Kenney said she fully intended to quit the show before she was told that it had been cancelled.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @ iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever,” Kenney wrote.

This means that even if Roseanne were to be revived on another network, at least some members of the cast likely wouldn’t be willing to return. While some members of the cast have been very vocal on the controversy, others such as John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf have remained silent.

Roseanne was slated to return for Season 11 this fall on ABC before the shocking controversy ended the series.