‘Little People, Big World’s’ Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo Of Son Jackson, Calls Life ‘Extraordinary’

The TLC star is in awe of just how lucky she is.

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an adorable new photo of her son Jackson on Instagram, thrilling fans of the TLC show after she remarked that her life is “extraordinary.”

The reality star and wife of Zach Roloff remarked in a short passage alongside the photo that she feels incredibly lucky.

“Watching my son adventure and explore on a farm and getting to experience this life with him is such a gift. God is so good,” she shared.

“I’m so thankful for this extraordinary life he has given us. Also, PSA: letting a one-year-old ‘play’ with a baby chick is both heart melting and stressful all at the same time.”

Fans applauded Tori for her positivity and thanked her for sharing the photo.

“I’m so in love with him & love watching what a beautiful & loving mother you are!! Thank you for sharing your journey with all of us, it puts such a smile on my face!” said one Instagram user.

Tori and Zach have also been dodging rumors that she is pregnant with baby number two, with the reality star calling her stomach in a recent photo “a burrito belly” after several fans noted that she had her hands on her stomach in a few of her social media posts.

People have been paying close attention to Tori’s Instagram posts, looking for signs she might be pregnant again.

“I could totally have a second kid,” Tori revealed to People Magazine. She and Zach don’t exactly know how many kids they want, but they definitely want more. “I say two, he says four, so we’re thinking we’ll meet in the middle and go three,” she said.

You know your morning is off to a bad start when you forget to do something – like baby sit my grandson so his parents can sign papers for a house- I’ll blame it on the alarm ????. Life happens. — Amy Roloff CF (@amyroloffCF) May 22, 2018

The couple is rumored to be moving to a larger home to accommodate plans to expand their family. Zach’s mom Amy remarked in a recent Twitter post that the couple was reportedly buying a new home.

Amy said that she was having a rough day after her alarm didn’t go off and that she “forgot to do something – like babysit my grandson so his parents can sign papers for a house.”

Tori and Zach continue to try and expand their focus outside of their reality television careers. Tori runs a shop on Etsy called ZandTCreationsByTori where she sells handmade home decor signs with both inspirational and biblical sayings on them. She has been an active Etsy seller since 2017.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC.