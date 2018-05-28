‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, May 28: Faith Flips Out And Victor Betrays His Family

Will Nick accept Victoria's job?

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, May 28 brings an unexpected opposition to a budding romance, a stunning turn of events at the Memorial Day cookout, and a surprising job switch.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are back together, and they finally told Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Surely Faith would be somebody who supported their reunion 100%. Afterall, what little kid doesn’t want her mom and dad back together for good?

However, Faith shocked her parents when her reaction to their happy news was less than thrilled. Unfortunately, she’s been there done that way too many times already with her mom and dad, and she’s tired of them tearing each other to shreds when things go badly.

Sharon and Nick thanked Faith for being honest with them about her feelings and tried to reassure her that this time would be different. But she wasn’t convinced. Ultimately, once she heard about Nick patching things up with Victor (Eric Braeden), she felt better about everything, and she agreed to at least try to give their family a shot once again.

Meanwhile, at the Abbott’s Jack (Peter Bergman) confronted Kyle (Michael Mealor) for not following his lead and resigning from Jabot. However, Kyle reminded his dad that he simply assumed Kyle would go along with his plan, and everybody knows where assumptions get you. Later at Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) Memorial Day BBQ, when Jack learned that Nick agreed to go back to Newman, Jack’s mood soured even more because of Victor’s offer to buy a round for everybody in celebration of Nick’s return to the family business.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, May 28 – June 1. Billy lands himself in hot water. Devon brings the heat. Hilary serves up the drama. Kyle shows off his birthday suit. #YR Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/2Mi38OLAcz — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 26, 2018

Speaking of the cookout, Neil nearly had to cancel the event because the caters had to quit at the last moment due to a severe case of the flu. However, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) had an excellent plan to save the day. Of course, it involved ordering Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to cook. They agreed but insist that Hilary help too.

Ultimately, Hilary, Devon, Mariah, and Tessa saved the day by grilling up some tasty food for the holiday celebration. Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary spent plenty of time flirting, which Lily (Christel Khalil) didn’t appreciate. Ultimately, Hilary flipped a burger — right into Lily’s cleavage. Instead of starting a significant catfight, Lily simply warned her ex-sister-in-law to treat her brother right this time.

Of course, Lily might have been more focused on making sure her daughter Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) stayed away from a shirtless Kyle. Mattie nearly drooled when she noticed Kyle without his shirt, and Lily was not feeling that at all.

Speaking of not feeling Kyle, neither was Tessa. She shot him down hard, but later he learned Mariah had once had a thing for Tessa, and predictably, he found that hot.

At the end of the day, Nick was shocked to learn that Victor put him in the COO spot ousting Victoria. That is not going to go over well.

