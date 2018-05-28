‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 29: Devon Ups The Romance And Victoria’s Interrupted

Can Devon make things work with Hilary this time?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, May 29 bring some shocking surprises in the form of unexpected romance and unexpected workday shakeups. Who will end up happy at the end of the day in Genoa City?

Devon (Bryton James) seems to have wholly forgotten all the reasons he and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) broke up. Maybe he didn’t forget the past, but he just doesn’t care because his attraction to Hilary is so high. Either way, he’s decided to bring a little romance into his ex-wife’s life again.

Expect Devon to really ratchet up the fun with Hilary as sparks fly between these two heading into what might end up being the best summer of their lives. From the way things are going, not too long from now, they’ll be co-parenting a little bundle of joy, and perhaps they’ll have built a healthy relationship ahead of the baby’s birth. They certainly will if Devon has anything to do with it. Hilary is under his skin, and he’s finally succumbed to her pull no matter how much he knows about her conniving ways.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) workday is interrupted. Perhaps it’s by Nick (Joshua Morrow) returning to work at Newman. When she learns that he’s taking her place at Newman as COO, she’ll be utterly crushed. At first, she’ll lash out at Nick, but ultimately, both Newman siblings will realize that this is all Victor’s (Eric Braeden) doing.

It’s a week full of surprises on #YR! There will be so much drama AND joy – you’ll be begging for more. pic.twitter.com/QUMQVyvFcf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 27, 2018

Afterall, Victoria encouraged her brother to return to Newman Enterprises, and her support helped tip Nick in favor of returning to the family business and helping his dad after his stroke, which J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) ended up causing. Speaking of J.T., sometime soon, Victoria will end up facing the music regarding what happened to her ex-husband. Will she end up taking the fall to protect her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), or will somebody else like Victor step in and make sure all the trouble goes away?

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) receives an unexpected surprise. It won’t be in the form of Farrah Dubose (Erika Girardi) because she’ll return to Genoa City next week, but something unexpected happens to the Abbott sibling. She might find herself surprised at Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) growing relationship with Arturo (Jason Canela) because things heat up with those two this week as they share a steamy kiss.

On the other hand, Ashley may find Nick’s return to Newman a significant shock because that pushes her another rung down the ladder in terms of landing a top spot at the company. There’s no way Victor would favor her over two of his children. She’ll have to make a decision soon, and it looks like she has plans for a possible return to Jabot brewing.