Memorial Day 2018 Hours: Find Out Which Banks, Stores, And Restaurants Are Open On Monday

You know summer is right around the corner when it’s Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, is a federal holiday to honor the veterans of the United States Armed Services who have bravely sacrificed their lives. Millions of Americans use this day to spend time with their families, barbeque, head to the movies, or to simply enjoy a day off. And because it is a welcomed day off for so many, and so many companies, not every establishment is open on this day.

The New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday and will reopen the following day. Nearly every bank and credit union are closed on Memorial Day, including Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Members Choice Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Wells Fargo, among many others. Smaller institutions like Woodforest National Bank are typically closed during federal holidays as well. ATMs will be available as usual, and those institutions that take deposits at the ATM will be processed on the following day. To see if your bank is an exception to this rule, you can visit The Holiday Schedule which lists operating hours for 20 or so banks.

The United States Postal Service will be closed nationwide. For those that desperately need to mail something on Monday, FedEx Express, Ground, and Home Delivery services are all closed, but FedEx Custom Critical will remain open (just prepare to spend a decent amount of money). UPS Ground, stores, and Air International will not be available, but their UPS Express Critical will be (like FedEx, they also charge significantly more for holiday deliveries).

Say thank you and share a meal on Memorial Day with the Veterans and Active Duty Personnel in your life and they will enjoy 50% off their meal. Up to three guests per military veteran or personnel will also receive 10% off their meal. pic.twitter.com/rzLwUyZwxu — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) May 22, 2018

As most parents and kids already know, the majority of public and private schools will be closed on Monday along with all Department of Motor Vehicles. So, what is open on Memorial Day? A lot of businesses that count on consumers to purchase products. If you’re looking for some good Memorial Day sales, several businesses are featuring discounts between 20 and 50 percent off select items, including Home Depot, Sears, JCPenney, Ashley Homestore, Lowe’s Pier 1 Imports, and Big Lots.

The holiday also makes for a good reason to take a date, a friend, or the family out to eat, and most restaurants will be open. Servers, hosts, bartenders, chefs, and managers all work hard during most federal holidays to provide a pleasant dining experience. Several restaurants also feature deals and freebies for veterans, including Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, Bokamper’s, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Fogo de Chao, Hickory Tavern, Hooters, Logan’s Roadhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s, and many more.

We're proud to serve those who serve us. Active military and veterans eat free on #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/jsXCo4mYCU — Hooters (@Hooters) May 23, 2018

The holiday is also a popular time to head to the movies, and most major theater chains will be open. This holiday also marks the time where most beaches and national parks open for service. So, whether you want to take it easy at home, get a good bargain at the store, catch some waves, or spend an evening getting dinner followed by a movie, there are many ways to enjoy Memorial Day.