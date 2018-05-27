Che ‘Rhymefest’ Smith’s Twitter Feud With Kanye West Could Lead To The Dissolving Of Donda’s House

Donda's House, a nonprofit organization started by Che "Rhymefest" Smith and Kanye West, is in jeopardy due to a dispute on social media.

Che Smith attemds a city council meeting.
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP Images
Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith have been friends for years. However, their friendship and their partnership with a nonprofit organization known as Donda’s House could be coming to an end.

Che “Rhymefest” Smith got involved in an ongoing feud between hip-hop artists Drake, Kanye West, and Pusha T. According to Billboard, Smith tweeted out a response to Drake’s song “Duppy Freestyle,” asking for financial assistance to help keep Donda’s House open.

Two things became clear with Che Smith’s request — his partnership with Kanye West was in jeopardy and funding the nonprofit organization has become difficult. The latter has not been as big of a problem as Kanye West’s alleged lack of involvement.

Che “Rhymefest” Smith is suggesting that Kanye West has not participated in much of the operational functions at Donda’s House. It has left Smith livid and looking for help.

Che Smith also believes that Kanye West has completely forgotten about his duties to the citizens of Chicago which he sought out to help while co-founding Donda’s House. It is a case where Smith did not see the organization without West’s presence.

Once Che Smith chimed in on Drake’s song, it did not take long for Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, to respond with an unflattering tweet. A war of words (courtesy of Us Magazine) has ensued, with Kim Kardashian going as far as to threaten to take away Donda’s House from Smith. A lengthy legal battle would take place if Kim Kardashian were to follow up with her threats.

Below is a series of tweets from Kim Kardashian regarding his post and her intentions for Donda’s House.

By standing up for her husband, Kim Kardashian struck a nerve that will now force fans to choose a side.

For his credit, Che “Rhymefest” Smith is alleging that Kanye West’s sole focus has been catered towards his music, not Donda’s House. In an effort to go forward, Smith has announced that the nonprofit organization will undergo some rebranding. Part of the change will be the removal of the name Donda’s House, according to Pitchfork.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

Che “Rhymefest” Smith took to Twitter for his response to Kim Kardashian and the brewing feud.

The history between Kanye West and Che “Rhymefest” Smith was once a positive one. The two friends became music collaborators, and eventually won a Grammy Award for the Kanye West song “Jesus Walks.”

The two of them decided to join forces and create Donda’s House as a way for Chicago-based youth to have an environment where they can explore their creativity. Donda’s House has been opened for five years. It is now in danger due to finances and the social media feud between Kim Kardashian and Che “Rhymefest” Smith.

No official announcement has been made regarding what the new name will be. Che “Rhymefest” Smith will meet with the rest of the partners to decide what they will do going forward.