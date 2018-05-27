Brody Jenner Wedding Weekend: Kardashian Family Reportedly Not Invited

Brody Jenner is getting married this weekend, but the Kardashians are not invited.

Brody Jenner and his fiance, Kaitlynn Carter, have officially arrived in Bali with multiple members of their family to celebrate their wedding weekend. The couple, who are said to be getting married sometime in the coming days, have allegedly not invited any members of the Kardashian family to their nuptials.

According to a May 26 report by the Daily Mail, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have been posting about their time together in Bali on Instagram. Jenner even posted a video of his soon-to-be wife completely topless while sunbathing, but used an emoji to cover her up.

Sources tell the outlet that none of the Kardashian family members have been invited to Brody Jenner’s wedding, but that Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, will likely be in attendance for the ceremony. Caitlyn, who was formerly known has Bruce Jenner, was previously married to Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, from 1981 to 1986.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter got engaged in May, 2016. At the time, Jenner gushed over his future wife on Instagram, telling fans that he “couldn’t be more in love” with Kaitlynn.

“On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend @kaitlynn_carter. I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Meanwhile, Brody Jenner allegedly decided not to invite the Kardashians to the wedding. Since Caitlyn Jenner is no longer married to Kris Jenner, it seems that there are no real ties between the two families, expect for the siblings that they share, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Over the past few years, Brody Jenner has made no secret that he is no longer close to any member of the Kardashian family. In fact, he even called out his own sister, Kylie Jenner, for not telling him she was pregnant until the public found out. He also recently spoke out about former step-sister Khloe Kardashian’s personal life, saying that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal was a “f***ing mess.”

It seems that Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter may not want the drama that the Kardashian family brings with them during their wedding day. In addition, Kim Kardashian didn’t invite the Jenners to her wedding with Kanye West. Brody’s strained relationship with Kris Jenner has been documented in the past on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has seemingly caused some issues between Brody and his dad.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have not spoken out about not inviting the Kardashians to their wedding.