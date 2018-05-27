Katy Perry Hopped A Plane To London To Watch Rumored Boyfriend Orlando Bloom Perform In West End Play

Orlando Bloom may have big shoes to fill, as he’s taking on the titular role of the Tracy Letts play Killer Joe—a role performed by Matthew McConaughey in the movie adaptation. However, Katy Perry appears to have every bit of faith in Bloom’s ability to adequately perform the part.

ET Online reports that the singer and judge of American Idol boarded a last minute flight to London with the primary intention of seeing Orlando Bloom—her rumored boyfriend, act in the West End play. She also recently stated that she’s “…been spoken for…”

This rumored reconciliation between the two celebrities is only strengthened by the aforementioned trip, especially considering the fact that the “Act My Age” singer is due back in Amsterdam the following day to perform for her ongoing Witness tour. Back in February of 2017 both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways after dating for just over a year. It is rumored that their initial split was due to the result of being unable to cope with the difficulties of a long-distance relationship. Today it seems like both Perry and Bloom have set aside those concerns, at least for the foreseeable future. While both celebrities carry a busy schedule, their wills may have found a way.

Orlando Bloom, most famous for his role as Legolas, an arrow shooting elf in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and for his performances in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, can be seen taking on the lead part of Killer Joe until August 18. Various outlets are currently reporting that the West End play contains a scene in which Bloom is completely unclad.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Presenter Orlando Bloom poses in the press room during the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Katy Perry, on the other hand, has recently opted for a new purple hair color following a recent wrap-up of American Idol. Her new hairdo was revealed just before making a tour stop in Cologne, Germany.

While neither Katy Perry, nor Orlando Bloom have confirmed the status of their relationship, it seems more and more certain that the two are taking a second go at romance. Katy has unequivocally expressed her status as “not single,” and appears to be showing support to Bloom in a way that likely transcends platonic friendship.

That said, until the pair of young celebs officially announce their rekindling, the speculation will continue heating up the internet. Relationship reconciliations are rare, both inside the celebrity world and out. Will this unlikely story end the same as the previous? Or this time, might it end wedding bells?