Rey Mysterio Suggests That He Is The Missing Ingredient To WWE’s New Era Of Latin Superstars

Rey Mysterio wants to usher in the next generation of Latin WWE superstars.

Rey Mysterio is a talented man. With all of the titles that Mysterio has held throughout his illustrious wrestling career, there could be title which has eluded him, but it does not include the Universal Championship.

Rey Mysterio wants to be a mentor. And he believes that the WWE is the right place for him to accomplish that feat.

According to Cageside Seats, Rey Mysterio wants to become the superstar used to help usher in the WWE’s next wave of Latin talent. Mysterio believes that the up-and-coming WWE superstars, such as Andrade “Cien” Almas, Kalisto, and Sin Cara, need a veteran presence on the roster.

How Rey Mysterio envisions things, the next great Latin superstar could already be on the WWE roster. They just need to be involved in a faction.

Memories of Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero working together immediately comes to mind.

In 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were near the height of their popularity in the WWE. Eddie Guerrero was not far removed from his WWE title run, which began after he defeated Brock Lesnar in No Way Out 2004, courtesy of Sport Bible. Rey Mysterio’s time was soon to come.

In the middle of their wrestling kinship, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero embarked on an intriguing rivalry. It set up an instant leap up in the WWE hierarchy. It also made the two men inseparable.

Rey Mysterio wants to lead a new LWO in WWE https://t.co/srHowlvJok pic.twitter.com/iOhQOzzsPJ — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) May 26, 2018

Rey Mysterio’s knowledge and professionalism in and out of the squared circle would be invaluable to the younger Latin WWE superstars at this point. Specifically for someone like Andrade “Cien” Almas.

When someone has the spotlight follow them, they are in the position to share it. Rey Mysterio is a huge name in the wrestling industry. When he is booked properly, Mysterio puts on an amazing show.

In wrestling, the best way to put together a strong match oftentimes requires stiff competition. The select rivalries and factions help build up the promotional portions of a match, however, how the competition compliments each other is paramount.

During his career, Rey Mysterio has put together some incredible matches. Several of Rey Mysterio’s memorable bouts were against either Eddie Guerrero or Chavo Guerrero, Jr.

With Eddie Guerrero having passed on and Chavo Guerrero, Jr. competing elsewhere, Rey Mysterio would be a natural choice to usher what was dubbed as the LWO to the next level in the WWE.