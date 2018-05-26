Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Have Reportedly ‘Gotten More Serious’ In The Past Few Months

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance is still going strong, despite rumors that there may be friction in the relationship. Disick, 35, and Richie, 19, have been dating for nearly a year, and insiders are now revealing that things are getting more serious for the couple.

According to a May 26 report by E! Online, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is very solid at the moment. Sources tell the outlet that the pair are doing very well and that things are great between them. The insider adds that while the couple have had some “ups and downs,” they’ve resolved some issues and are happier than ever.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months. They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them,” a source reveals.

As fans may remember, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors back in May 2017 after they were spotted together in Cannes looking cozy on a yacht. However, the pair declared that they were just friends until September when they confirmed their relationship via social media post during a trip to Miami. The two were later spotted kissing as they partied with Kylie Jenner’s now-baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Happy Valentines babe ???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Since that time, Scott Disick has been seen traveling the globe with Sofia Richie. The two have been spotted on multiple trips together including vacations to Italy and Mexico. The pair has also been seen having family vacations with Disick’s children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, whose mother is Scott’s former longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick is allegedly wanting to have more children, and he wants Sofia Richie to be the mother. Disick is said to be hoping that Richie will eventually become the mother of his child and that he will cement himself inside another powerful and wealthy family, which boasts music icon Lionel Richie as its patriarch.

Meanwhile, Sofia has reportedly inked a deal to appear with Scott on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Sources claim that Richie has completely put her modeling career on the back burner to focus on her relationship with Disick as well as her new reality TV gig.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will likely be spotted out together over the weekend as Saturday marks Scott’s 35th birthday, which also happens to fall on Memorial Day weekend. Fans will certainly be checking for social media updates from the happy couple as they celebrate.