Alicia Silverstone Files For Divorce From Husband Chris Jerecki Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Christopher Jarecki, according to Us Weekly. The couple was married since June of 2005 after saying “I do” in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe. Their separation date was listed as March 15, 2016, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. In total, the couple had been together for 20 years.
The Clueless actress and the musician have one child together, a little boy named, Bear Blu, who they welcomed into the world in 2011. According to TMZ, joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son, Bear Blu, has been requested by the parties.
“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”
The reason for the couple’s split was “irreconcilable differences” and spousal support will be based on a prenuptial agreement the couple signed when they were married, according to Page Six.
Last month, Silverstone opened up to People and explained that Jarecki had asked her to marry him a year prior and it was “the most beautiful proposal” that she could have asked for.
On the road to Hana. The feeling I have being with Bear on our adventure is so giddy…divine…so free and I feel so lucky to have carved out this time for us to just be. And being his mom, caring for him, is so sweet and lovely. Sand, rain, all of it. Beach walks at night, paddle boarding on the Hanalei River. The drive from Hanalei to Ke’e Beach-it has a wild and moody feeling. Anini Beach is so calm and nice to swim in with good vibes from the people hanging there. We stopped at the St. Regis for a quick look-the view there is so epic and beautiful…we met some lovely friends and decided to return the next night for some hot tub in the rain action ..chasing kids and hopping back and forth between tub and pools. The oceanside path that runs along the Coconut Coast. So pretty. All with my little man Bear. When he is tired at bedtime he is so insanely cute and has so many stories, thoughts and ideas. I want to savor these nights. I'm a naughty mommy for staying up late cozy in bed chatting and storying with him.
Silverstone said that her husband was sitting in the couple’s old wicker love seat with the engagement ring in his hand.
“He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give.”
During the small ceremony, the actress revealed that is was difficult not to kiss her husband-to-be. Silverstone said that she was going out of her mind waiting to seal the union with a kiss — so their kiss at the end of the ceremony was pretty amazing.
During the couple’s wedding ceremony, Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows while barefoot on the beach. Friends and family gathered around the campfire to witness the union. Guests danced and sang to Beatles music while they dined on vegan hamburgers.
At last year’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere, Silverstone talked to ET about raising her son and introducing him to her past films as he gets older. Silverstone said she’s tried showing him some things, but feels he still may be a little too young. The actress said that it will she thinks it will be fun show him things when he’s older. Alicia said that they are a “pretty no movies and TV family” and that she is very mindful of what her son sees. However, if she’s in the production, then he has a free pass to watch.
Silverstone will be starring in American Woman with Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels. The new half-hour series is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, who is also the co-executive producer. American Woman is set to premiere this summer.