Alicia Silverstone Files For Divorce From Husband Chris Jerecki Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The 'American Woman' actress has filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years only months after their legal separation.

Alicia Silverstone has filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years, Christopher Jarecki, according to Us Weekly. The couple was married since June of 2005 after saying “I do” in a private lakeside ceremony in Lake Tahoe. Their separation date was listed as March 15, 2016, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. In total, the couple had been together for 20 years.

The Clueless actress and the musician have one child together, a little boy named, Bear Blu, who they welcomed into the world in 2011. According to TMZ, joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son, Bear Blu, has been requested by the parties.

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

The reason for the couple’s split was “irreconcilable differences” and spousal support will be based on a prenuptial agreement the couple signed when they were married, according to Page Six.

Last month, Silverstone opened up to People and explained that Jarecki had asked her to marry him a year prior and it was “the most beautiful proposal” that she could have asked for.

Silverstone said that her husband was sitting in the couple’s old wicker love seat with the engagement ring in his hand.

“He was waiting on our old wicker love seat, ring in hand, with the most beautiful proposal any best friend could ever give.”

During the small ceremony, the actress revealed that is was difficult not to kiss her husband-to-be. Silverstone said that she was going out of her mind waiting to seal the union with a kiss — so their kiss at the end of the ceremony was pretty amazing.

During the couple’s wedding ceremony, Silverstone and Jarecki exchanged vows while barefoot on the beach. Friends and family gathered around the campfire to witness the union. Guests danced and sang to Beatles music while they dined on vegan hamburgers.

At last year’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul premiere, Silverstone talked to ET about raising her son and introducing him to her past films as he gets older. Silverstone said she’s tried showing him some things, but feels he still may be a little too young. The actress said that it will she thinks it will be fun show him things when he’s older. Alicia said that they are a “pretty no movies and TV family” and that she is very mindful of what her son sees. However, if she’s in the production, then he has a free pass to watch.

Silverstone will be starring in American Woman with Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels. The new half-hour series is inspired by the upbringing of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards, who is also the co-executive producer. American Woman is set to premiere this summer.