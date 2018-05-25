Roseanne Barr Says She’s Ready To Pick Up Big Stars For The Second Season Of ‘Roseanne’

Roseanne Conner's Uber job could drive big name guests to the ABC reboot.

Roseanne has a great vehicle for attracting big-name guest stars. The upcoming second season of the ABC revival series will feature more famous faces—if Roseanne Barr has her way, that is. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Barr revealed that she’ll “go hard” to get guest stars for season 2, and she plans to use the Conner matriarch’s new profession a way to do it.

“We’re gonna hit ’em all up,” Roseanne told ET. “We’re gonna go hard on big stars ’cause you know, Roseanne drives an Uber. So I’m going to try to get a lot of stars on as passengers.”

The first season of the Roseanne reboot welcomed a steady stream of guest stars, including comedian Sandra Bernhard, Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr., Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd, and perhaps the biggest coup, Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki. All except Lloyd recurred in the original Roseanne series back in the 1990s.

Of course, many Roseanne fans have wondered about George Clooney. While he’s a major movie star today, back in the day, Clooney had a recurring role on Roseanne as Booker Brooks, the factory supervisor at Wellman Plastics and short-time boyfriend of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf recently dished on working with Clooney, telling Bravo’s Andy Cohen it was “the best.” But the “worst” also involved Clooney.

“The worst was when for some reason he didn’t come back after season 1,” Metcalf said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Whatever happened to George?”

Laurie Metcalf might be missing George Clooney just a wee bit. https://t.co/fQHgIbKxzS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 25, 2018

Barr said George Clooney never entertained the thought of returning for the Roseanne revival, telling Sirius host Howard Stern that Clooney “didn’t want to come on — so that was a bummer.”

Even without George Clooney, Roseanne has a large pool of past guests star that may or may not be willing to be wooed back for the show’s reboot. Past guest stars include Steven Seagal, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, Michael O’Keefe and even Ellen DeGeneres. In addition, Martin Mull had a recurring role as Roseanne Conner’s boss turned business partner Leon Carp. Barr has already teased that she plans to get at least two of those familiar faces back for the show’s second reboot season and 11th season overall.

In April, Barr responded to a tweet from a fan who asked about original characters Fred and Leon, played by Michael O’Keefe and Martin Mull respectively. Roseanne Barr made it clear she wants to see both actors back for next season.

crystal makes an appearance this season-back next and we want martin and fred next year too — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 10, 2018

You can see Ellen DeGeneres and Michael O’Keefe in a classic scene from the original Roseanne series below.

Roseanne airs on ABC.