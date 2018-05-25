Emmy Rossum Shows Off Killer Curves At Emmy Consideration Event For ‘Shameless’

Emmy Rossum's gorgeous black mini dress is anything but shameless!

Emmy Rossum has astonished and amazed as the role of Fiona Gallagher over the last eight seasons of the Showtime series Shameless. While – as Daily Mail reminds us – Emmy has never won any type of award for her role as Fiona, she continues to be a fan favorite as the love for the Showtime series only continues to grow stronger.

Rossum certainly wasn’t feeling shameless last night as she was spotted rocking a black mini dress that hugged her bombshell body in all the right places. Showing off her killer curves and tiny waist, the Shameless star made way to the Emmy For Your Consideration Event in LA last night.

In several photos snapped of Emmy on the red carpet, the 31-year-old actress stood with one – or both – hands placed proudly on her hips and a smirk on her face. Emmy decided to wear her gorgeous brown locks in a tight bun on the back of her head which just put all of the focus on her killer curves as she rocked that tight black mini dress on the red carpet during the LA event.

The Shameless star’s stunning black mini dress featured a sweetheart neckline and cape-style sleeves. The extra short mini dress did an incredible job showcasing Emmy’s incredible legs. Her black ankle-strapped heels really pulled the outfit together. Emmy went with two simple accessories which included diamond drop earrings and a small black clutch purse.

Even the Shameless star’s makeup didn’t divert too much attention from that gorgeous black dress as she wore dark shadow around her eyes, gorgeous long eye lashes, and dark pink matte lip color.

#Shameless stars @EmmyRossum and @WilliamHMacy attended an Emmy FYC event tonight – can you believe the show has never received an Outstanding Comedy Series nom?! https://t.co/fBTMNociFi — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 25, 2018

Rossum was joined on the red carpet by her co-star William H. Macy who happens to play her father Frank Gallagher in the Showtime series. During the eight seasons the two have worked together filming Shameless, they have grown close and developed a lot of love and respect for each other. Given, it helps that William is nothing like his character Frank in real life. In fact, Macy is likely the type of person Frank would have made fun of.

As fans of the series Shameless may recall, there was a brief period of time where no one was sure if Emmy was going to return for Season 8 as she decided to fight for equal pay. It had been brought to light that her co-star Macy made more money than she did while the two roles were arguably just as important to the series.

Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer / Getty Images

Ultimately, Macy supported Emmy on her fight for equal pay and Emmy ended up getting the pay she felt she deserved.