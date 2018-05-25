Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spend Anniversary Apart Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and each of them took to their social media accounts to acknowledge the special day. However, the two weren’t even in the same state.

According to a May 25 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their wedding anniversary a thousand miles away from one another. Kim was reportedly back home in L.A. on Thursday, while Kanye is still in Wyoming, where he has been for weeks as he puts finishing touches on multiple albums. The pair allegedly didn’t make an effort to spend the day together, and now divorce rumors are circulating again.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post multiple photos of herself and Kanye West from their wedding day. Kim added a sweet tribute to her husband, thanking him for giving her a beautiful family and for inspiring her each and every day of their lives together.

“4 years down and forever to go ….Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” Kardashian wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian also revealed that she had dyed her hair back to blonde. Kim, who had been sporting her natural dark hair color since early 2018, decided to go light again due to the fact that Kanye West prefers her hair to be blonde. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted that she changed her hair for her husband as a gift for their anniversary.

Meanwhile, Kanye West spent the day working in Wyoming and also tweeting about the new Pusha T album that he has been producing. However, at the end of the day, he finally spoke out about his anniversary and Kim Kardashian. Kanye posted a video of Kim dressed as late singer Selena Quintanilla for Halloween. In the clip, Kim is dancing and lip-syncing. Kanye called the moment one of his favorites. He also posted a sweet message about his wife, saying that he is grateful and happy to have her in his life.

“Gratitude and happiness best describes what my wife means to me. I am deeply grateful and purely happy,” West wrote via Twitter.

With Memorial Day weekend upon us, fans will be interested to see if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite and celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary together.