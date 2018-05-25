Kate Middleton Was Thrilled That Her Children Were Part Of Prince Harry’s Wedding

One thing’s for sure — the Royal Wedding was a family affair.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kate Middleton recently wrote a beautiful letter for the East Angelia’s Children’s Hospice in honor of Hospice Week. She also took time to highlight some of her favorite parts about motherhood in the touching letter.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish. I hope you will join me in supporting Children’s Hospice Week this year. Together we can champion the vital role that children’s hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments.”

The Duchess also shared that with the theme of the week being “life is short,” she is touched that young people are reminding us all of how precious and short life can be. Hospice week highlights the “dedication, love, and care” that is provided to children across the U.K. who have life-threatening conditions.

And like the rest of the world, Kate is still basking in the celebrations that took place last weekend as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. People shares that the Duchess kept gushing about how happy she was that her children, George and Charlotte, were able to be a part of the festivities.

“She and William were saying how thrilled they were to have their children there taking part,” a source close to Kate dished.

The whole family, minus newborn Prince Louis, can be seen in a photo that was posted on Kensington Palace’s Instagram page. Not surprisingly, the epic family photo that features both the Royal Family and Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, gained a ton of attention from the public with over 1.9 million likes and 12,000 comments.

“This was such a Beautiful wedding, love was in the atmosphere. I smiled through the whole wedding. This picture shows the Joy, and Love of family,” one fan wrote.

Since the birth of Louis, Middleton has been spending some time out of the spotlight to care for her children. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Middleton made headlines for being named the “laziest royal” of 2017. Last year, Middleton only made 106 official work trips whereas Queen Elizabeth II attended 292 official engagements, which is 184 more than Duchess Kate. Charles, Prince of Wales, made an impressive 550 public appearances last year, leading the family while Princess Anne compiled an impressive total of 541 appearances.

Middleton is expected to spend time with family before resuming her royal duties again in the Fall.