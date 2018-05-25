Did Hugh Grant Get Married? His Girlfriend Anna Eberstein Spotted Wearing A Gold Ring

The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actor may have finally tied the knot with his girlfriend of six years.

Soon after The Sun reported that Hugh Grant was finally ready to settle down and wed his girlfriend of six years, 39-year-old Anna Eberstein, later this month, the Daily Mail notes that the marriage may have actually already taken place.

The news of the marriage, which hasn’t yet been confirmed and would be the first for the 57-year-old Notting Hill star, broke after Eberstein was seen wearing a piece of jewelry that looked remarkably like a wedding band.

The couple was photographed on Thursday night, while out on a romantic date at Loulou’s nightclub in London. In the snapshot, Eberstein flashes a glimpse of her hand and seems to sport a golden band on her wedding finger.

Although we can’t tell from the image if the Four Weddings and a Funeral star is wearing a golden band as well, since the photograph doesn’t reveal Grant’s wedding finger, the Daily Mail reports that the actor seemed to be in a great mood as he shook the hand of a fellow patron.

Reports of the soon-to-be marriage between Grant and his Swedish girlfriend came after the pair’s wedding banns were posted at Kensington and Chelsea register office, located in the proximity of their £10million London home.

“This is a day none of Hugh’s friends ever thought would come. He will soon be a pensioner and has finally become a family man,” a source told The Sun when the engagement was first announced.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Grant’s spokesperson for a comment on the actor’s alleged nuptials, but, according to the news outlet, there has been no official confirmation that the famous couple has already tied the knot.

Grant and Eberstein have been together for six years and share three children. Their first son, John Mungo, was born in September 2012. Three years later, Eberstein gave birth to their second child in December 2015.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, news of the birth of Grant and Eberstein’s third child was shared earlier this year by the actor’s ex-partner Elizabeth Hurley.

Present at Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the 52-year-old actress and model told the host that the Love Actually star has just become a father again in March.

The gorgeous actress shared a 13-year-long romance with Grant, that lasted until 2000 and at the end of which the two parted as friends.

Grant, who is currently promoting his new BBC One drama A Very English Scandal, has two other children with socialite Tinglan Hong, whom he has dated for three years, from 2004 until 2007.