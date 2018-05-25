Kanye West Is Responsible For The Controversial Whitney Houston Bathroom Photo On Pusha T’s New Album

Kanye West is making headlines yet again and it involves the late singer, Whitney Houston.

Ever since West’s return to social media a few weeks ago, West has been making headline after headline for his controversial tweets, outbursts, and opinions that’s resulted in an extensive amount of ridicule and discussion on social media.

West, who has made a name for himself and is known for “pushing the envelope” and causing an uproar or two, took an indefinite break from social media in 2016 abruptly in the midst of his world tour amid rumors that he suffered a mental breakdown.

Now, just two years later, West is back and ready to return to the public with new music and he’s got plenty to say.

Just weeks away from dropping a new track, West made his return to social media and has since been posting consistently on everything from his random opinions to teasing the world with new music.

The 40-year-old rapper, clothing designer, and music producer took to his Twitter account on May 24 to tweet out and promote fellow rapper Pusha T’s new album, which West produced.

West teased his fans with the album cover of Daytona, and the shocking cover immediately gained tons of attention.

album 1 PUSHA T DAYTONA dropping 2mrw pic.twitter.com/M1UPvax5fa — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

According to People Music, the album cover West teased is an unsettling photograph of the late singer Whitney Houston’s bathroom, which was secretly photographed by a family member in 2006.

According to Pusha T, not only did West shell out a lot of money to use the photograph, he changed the album cover of T’s album at the eleventh hour.

On Wednesday, May 23, while doing press for his new album, T appeared on The Angie Martinez Show where he spoke about the original album cover and the last minute switch.

“He changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. He wasn’t feeling it. The artwork — it was pictures that we all agreed on. He picked the photographer, I took these pictures, I was like, ‘Yo, these are fresh.’ I picked all of these pictures out, he had a little edit to it, how he wanted the actual grading of the picture to look. Picked the picture, great, we look, boom, boom, boom, it’s good.”

Pusher T went on to say that, despite the two being on the same page in terms of the album cover, West had a last minute change of heart.

“One a.m., my phone rings. No caller ID. [He says,] ‘Hey, yeah, I think we should change the artwork. And I like this other artwork. And this other artwork is 85 grand. I said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to pay for that and I wasn’t even going to ask you to pay for that. We picked what we picked, it’s here, it’s ready,'” he continued, saying West told him, “‘No, this is what people need to see to go along with this music. Imma pay for that.’ I say, ‘You my man! You my man!'”

According to People, it’s being understood that while West paid to license the photograph, it’s not confirmed if West paid the Enquirer or Houston’s sister-in-law Tina Brown for the photograph.