‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, May 24: Last Minute Appeals Made On Hope & Liam’s Wedding Day

On the day of the wedding, Ridge appeals to Liam not to marry Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, May 24, states that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wedding day has arrived. As guests arrive at Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house, she sees the finer details while welcoming everyone. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is not in good spirits and remarks that he cannot imagine what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) must be going through.

In fact, Steffy was alone and sad at home. To her surprise, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) arrives and asks how she is doing. She also tells her daughter that she is still receiving therapy as well as physical therapy, according to Soap Central. Steffy tells her that Liam is getting married on that day. She tells her mother that for some reason, Liam believes that she and Bill (Don Diamont) still have something going on. Taylor thinks that either Bill or Hope planted the idea in Liam’s head. She also blames Brooke for rushing the two into marriage so quickly. Steffy says that she will never give up on the idea that one day her family will be together.

Steffy faults Bill for the situation she is in, while Taylor continues to lay the blame on Brooke. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HscQ3okY28 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hlaLG3ZRQz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2018

Hope is getting ready with the help of the Logan sisters, according to the She Knows Soap recap. They present her with a keepsake box from her grandmother and she thanks them for it and all the support they have given her over the years. Donna (Jennifer Gareis), in particular, is very emotional as Hope prepares for her big day. Bold and the Beautiful fans saw the ladies share a group hug after helping her into the dress.

Liam is also getting ready for the wedding. He made Wyatt (Darin Brooks) feel guilty when he once again asserts that he and Hope are the only people he trusts. Ridge enters and pleads for Liam to stop the wedding, or at least wait until the baby is born. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Liam tells Ridge that he is getting married because he wants to get away from all the lies and deception. He then points out that if Wyatt hadn’t seen with his own eyes that Bill and Steffy still have something going on, then he wouldn’t be getting married. Although Liam remains adamant that he will marry Hope, Wyatt feels extremely uncomfortable and turns to Katie who encourages him to keep quiet.

Liam and Wyatt wait at the altar for the bride to make her appearance. Hope appears as the bridal march begins and the two lock eyes. According to Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Hub, Hope descended the staircase before Wyatt plucked up enough courage to tell his brother the truth.