Kim Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Blonde Again As Anniversary Gift For Kanye West

Kim Kardashian might believe that blondes really do have more fun. The reality TV star has officially dyed her hair light again as apart of her anniversary gift to husband Kanye West.

According to a May 24 report by Pop Culture, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The reality star, who shares three children with the rapper, daughter North, 4, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 4 months, says that she decided to ditch her natural hair color to go blonde in honor of the couple’s anniversary.

Kim Kardashian showed off her new platinum blonde hair to fans in a short video. In the clip, Kardashian uses a filter, and reveals her new, long, light hair as she is driving in her car. She also used the fire emoji as well as the lips emoji in the caption.

Kim Kardashian told her fans via Twitter that she “went blonde again” for her anniversary because it’s Kanye West’s “favorite” hair color on her. Kim is known for playing with her beauty looks, including her hair color. She had only just gone back to her original hair color a few months before debuting her newest blonde look. Kim was blonde for the majority of last year, and even sported pink hair before returning to her dark roots in early 2018.

In February, Kim Kardashian told fans via social media that she was so “over” having blonde hair, and that she couldn’t wait to return to her original color. She then stated that she would wait “years” before she ever went blonde again. However, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a change of heart, and decided to return to her lighter look to please her husband, Kanye West, on the day of their fourth wedding anniversary.

Kardashian also posted a loving tribute to West on her Instagram account. Kim posted a handful of photos from the couple’s wedding day in Italy, and revealed that she and Kanye still had “forever” left in their marriage. She also thanked the rapper for giving her their three children and continuing to be an inspiration to her each and every day of their lives.

“4 years down and forever to go…. Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary,” Kim captioned the wedding snapshots.

Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite ???????????? pic.twitter.com/nvOvPMvJxW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

While Kim Kardashian posted a tribute to Kanye West via social media in honor of their anniversary, the rapper used his Twitter account to promote his new album, which is set to drop on Friday. He also tweeted about what a labor of love it was to record the new tracks. However, did not mention his wife or anniversary in the posts.