Kate Middleton Pens Unexpected Letter Detailing Her Greatest Joy Of Motherhood

Duchess places high value on the simple aspects of family life.

Just over a month after Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to her third child with Prince William, she opened up about motherhood in a rare display for a Royal.

Glamour reported, as a patron, the Duchess wrote a letter for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in honor of Children’s Hospice Week. In the touching letter, Middleton also took a few lines to share the simple aspects of motherhood she most enjoys.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish,” she wrote. “I hope you will join me in supporting Children’s Hospice Week this year. Together we can champion the vital role that children’s hospices play in helping seriously ill children and families to have more precious moments.”

Kate Middleton often appears in pictures playing outside with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and newborn Prince Louis. Her first outing with Prince Louis occurred when the two strolled through the Kensington Palace Gardens.

Currently, Kate Middleton is on maternity leave following the birth of her son, Prince Louis. Last weekend, she made an exception and attended the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a Harpers Bazaar report. However, she ended up missing Tuesday’s birthday celebration for her father-in-law Prince Charles, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance as Royals. Inquisitr reported that the newlyweds delayed their honeymoon to attend the event.

We are delighted to share with you a letter of support from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for #ChildrensHospiceWeek https://t.co/JwGbMb68kI @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/JStWpQZ3dP — EACH (@EACH_hospices) May 23, 2018

Although she’s been dubbed the laziest Royal due to her lack of public appearances, the fact that she’s given birth to three children in under five years must count for something in terms of what she’s given to her family and her country. It looks like she’s a hands-on mother despite her station. During last weekend’s Royal Wedding, she expertly helped keep her children and the other bridesmaids and page boys in line as they climbed the steps to St. George’s Chapel.

The goal of her letter is to help raise support for the hospice and awareness during Children’s Hospice Week. For this year, the week’s theme is “Life’s Short,” and hearing the stories of what others love the most in their lives touched the Duchess, which is likely what led her to share her own personal details about her royal tots and give a glimpse into her life with them.