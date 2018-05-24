Britney Spears Allegedly Worried Kevin Federline Could Keep Kids From Her Amid Child Support Demands, Per ‘Us’

Britney is said to be 'extremely concerned' Kevin could take her kids away, reports 'Us Weekly.'

Britney Spears is allegedly worried that her former husband Kevin Federline could opt to keep their two children away from her amid their recent child support drama, according to a new report by Us Weekly. The site is claiming, shortly after it was reported this week that Kevin is looking for an increase in the $20,000 he currently gets a month in child support payments, that Britney is growing increasingly worried that she won’t be able to see her two boys as much if she doesn’t pay out more money.

An insider alleged to the outlet this week that Britney is feeling “extremely agitated and extremely concerned that Kevin is going to no longer allow her to see their children” amid the latest drama over how much she should pay him a month to take care of their boys, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.

The site claimed that Spears is so worried about not having access to her kids because Federline allegedly “has sole custody as retribution for not agreeing to the $40,000 in child support payment,” which the site noted is an increase of $20,000 compared to the amount he gets every month now.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, reportedly had “signed off on a modest increase of $25,000” but supposedly also demanded that Kevin and his team provide a monthly accounting of how he’s been spending that money on their two boys.

“Kevin has four other children from previous relationships, and it’s not Britney’s responsibility to pay for their care,” added the insider who spoke out about the former couples co-parent arraignments to the outlet.

Kevin has a total of six children, including two from his previous relationship with Shar Jackson and two with his current wife, Victoria Prince, who he married in 2013.

The source also went on to claim that Spears pays for a lot for her boys even when they’re with their dad, including schooling and clothing, which is why her dad wants to know where the money is being spent.

“Nothing has changed in the care Britney has given the kids and Kevin has acknowledged what a great mom she is … Lost in all of this is the kids, they are the ones caught in the middle.”

Britney and her team haven’t spoken publicly about the latest development in her co-parenting relationship with Federline, who she was married to for three years between 2004 and 2007, and also haven’t confirmed the report claiming she’s worried about not being able to see her children.

However, reports claiming that the “Make Me…” singer is allegedly now worried about not being able to see her children comes shortly after Kevin’s divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed that he believes his client should get “at least three” times the $20,000 Britney has been paying him for the past several years following their divorce.

Speaking to Us Weekly earlier this week, he said of Britney and her team, “This is the choice they have made, and they will now have to deal with it. We are still open to try and settle this without judicial intervention.”

Legal papers obtained by The Blast show that Federline is currently bringing in around $3,000 a month, but relies heavily on the money Spears gives him to take care of their two boys because they’re so used to having the best of the best when they’re with their mom.

Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

The papers claimed that $3,000 the DJ and backup dancer makes per month is only around one percent of the amount Britney brings in monthly.

It was just last year that Federline spoke openly about co-parenting his kids with Spears.

“It wasn’t always easy, but it’s a lot easier now,” he said in a June 2017 interview with BravoTV.com, noting at the time that he wouldn’t see his children with Britney for the rest of the month because they were on tour with their mom. “When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do.”